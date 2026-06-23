CELLO CHEESE UNVEILS REFRESHED BRAND IDENTITY, REVITALIZING THE SPECIALTY CHEESE SHELF

New Packaging and Brand Platform Bring Warmth, Craftsmanship, and Accessibility to More Tables

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cello, the award-winning specialty cheese brand known for its European-inspired craftsmanship and flagship brand of Schuman Cheese, unveiled a refreshed brand identity designed to transform how consumers shop the specialty cheese aisle. Featuring refreshed packaging, an evolved brand voice and a renewed focus on accessibility, the rebrand marks a significant investment in the future of the category while reinforcing the quality and authenticity that has defined Cello for decades.

Cello

The new identity is rooted in a simple belief: the feeling that comes from putting something genuinely good on the table is what matters most. Whether it's a weeknight family dinner, an impromptu gathering with friends or a quiet moment of indulgence, Cello exists to elevate everyday occasions with exceptional cheese crafted without compromise.

"Cello is entering an exciting new chapter," said Allison Schuman, CEO of Schuman Cheese. "Our new look reflects who we've always been – a brand committed to making exceptional cheese the right way – while helping more consumers discover and connect with the quality, care and craftsmanship behind every product."

Originally inspired by traditional Italian cheesemaking, Cello has spent decades crafting premium cheeses using time-honored methods. The brand remains the only American cheesemaker producing Hard Italian inspired cheeses in traditional copper kettles, including its signature Copper Kettle Parmesan. Made with milk sourced from three local family farms and aged with patience to develop rich flavor, Cello's products are crafted without fillers or shortcuts.

The refreshed brand identity brings these differentiators to life with packaging designed to stand out on shelf and a more approachable voice that welcomes consumers of all experience levels into the specialty cheese category.

The visual identity is rooted in the elegance of Italian Art Deco — a design era defined by bold geometry, refined craftsmanship, and a deep sense of pride in making things well. That aesthetic became the creative foundation for the rebrand: structured yet warm, classic yet current. The result is packaging that feels worthy of what's inside, while speaking directly to today's specialty cheese consumer.

The rebrand also arrives at a time of continued momentum for the brand. Cello has earned industry recognition for its cheese quality, including sweeping the top five Parmesan awards at both the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest and the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest, followed by another top-three Parmesan finish in 2025.

Beyond aesthetics, the new brand platform is designed to drive category growth by encouraging shoppers to move from category-first purchasing to brand-first loyalty. Supported by a broad portfolio spanning Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, Fontina, Copper Kettle cheeses, Mascarpone and specialty flights, Cello is positioned to serve a wide range of occasions and consumers.

"Our commitment to quality has never changed," added Allison Schuman, CEO. "What's changing is how we tell that story. This new identity reflects the warmth, authenticity and craftsmanship that have always been at the center of Cello, while inviting a new generation of consumers to discover what makes our cheeses special."

The refreshed Cello branding and packaging will make its debut at this year's Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City.

For more information on Schuman Cheese and Cello, visit www.schumancheese.com or www.cellocheese.com.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has spent over four generations perfecting the art of cheesemaking and building lasting relationships with partners across the globe — setting the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty, exemplified by their premium cheeses and enduring partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses at Lake Country Dairy in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. This adds to a robust import business that serves as the #1 importer of hard Italian cheeses across the U.S. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman.

About Cello

Cello is a leader in the specialty cheese category, producing everything from traditional favorites like Parmesan, Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina, Mascarpone and specialty cheese flights. Crafted at Wisconsin's Lake Country Dairy, they are the only American cheesemakers currently crafting hard Italian cheese in traditional copper kettles, a method that distinguishes Cello's award-winning Copper Kettle Parmesan from the rest. This commitment to time-honored techniques and exceptional quality has cemented Cello's reputation as a leader in the cheese world.

SOURCE Arthur Schuman, Inc.