Pecora Bianca Debuts New Brand Identity Inspired by the Spirit of Sardinia and the Art of Savoring Everyday Moments

Premium Pecorino Romano brand from the Schuman Cheese portfolio introduces refreshed positioning and packaging that bring consumers closer to the heritage, flavor, and lifestyle of Sardinia

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pecora Bianca, the authentic Sardinian Pecorino Romano brand, today unveils a comprehensive brand refresh designed to elevate its presence among consumers, retailers, and culinary enthusiasts across the United States. Anchored by the purpose Savor Everyday, the new brand identity celebrates the simple pleasure of exceptional food and is guided by a promise that puts flavor first: bringing one of Italy's best-kept culinary treasures from the pastures of Sardinia to American tables.

Pecora Bianca Branding

More than a visual evolution, the rebrand reflects Pecora Bianca's ambition to become a symbol of authentic Sardinian living and culinary heritage. The refreshed identity captures the essence of what has always set the brand apart: genuine Pecorino Romano crafted exclusively from 100% Sardinian sheep's milk, produced according to time-honored traditions, and inspired by a culture where food is savored, shared, and celebrated.

At the heart of Pecora Bianca is a Pecorino Romano with a distinctive flavor profile that sets it apart from other hard cheeses. Made from the milk of sheep raised on Sardinia's rugged landscapes and nutrient-rich Mediterranean pastures, it delivers a bold yet balanced taste, rich, complexity, and character. Every wheel reflects the island's unique terroir and centuries of cheesemaking expertise, offering consumers an an authentic expression of one of Italy's most iconic and celebrated cheeses.

"As consumers continue to seek authentic foods with meaningful stories, regional heritage, and exceptional quality, we saw an opportunity to bring the Pecora Bianca story to life in a more powerful way," said Ian Schuman, Import Business Unit Manager at Schuman Cheese. "While the cheese itself remains rooted in centuries of Sardinian tradition, this new identity more clearly communicates what makes Pecora Bianca truly distinctive—from its exclusive Sardinian origins and exceptional craftsmanship to the unforgettable flavor experience that defines every wheel."

"For us, Pecorino Romano is much more than a product—it is a reflection of Sardinia itself," said Alessandro Cubeddu, Vice-President of Sales at Prolat SRL. "We are proud to partner with Schuman cheese to bring to the American market an exceptional product.

The land, the sheep, the traditions, and the expertise passed down through generations all come together in every wheel of Pecora Bianca. This new brand identity honors that heritage while inviting more consumers to discover the authentic taste of Sardinia."

The refreshed branding will roll out across packaging, marketing materials, digital channels and consumer communications throughout 2026.

For more information, visit schumancheese.com.

About Pecora Bianca

Pecora Bianca is a premium Pecorino Romano brand sourced exclusively from Sardinia, Italy, and proudly produced by Prolat Srl. Founded in 1983 by Albino Cubeddu, Prolat Srl has become a benchmark for authentic Pecorino Romano production in Sardinia. Today, the company continues to be led by the next generation of the Cubeddu family, with Alessandro serving as Vice President and Luca as Chief Executive Officer. Together, they carry forward the vision and values established by the company's founder while continuing to invest in quality, innovation, and the preservation of Sardinia's rich dairy heritage. Pecora Bianca represents their finest expression of authentic Pecorino Romano. Crafted exclusively from 100% Sardinian sheep's milk and produced according to time-honored traditions, it embodies the unique character, bold flavor, and culinary heritage of Sardinia. Through Pecora Bianca, Prolat Srl, together with Schuman Cheese, brings consumers a genuine taste of the island and what many consider the highest expression of one of Italy's most iconic cheeses.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has spent over four generations perfecting the art of cheesemaking and building lasting relationships with partners across the globe — setting the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty, exemplified by their premium cheeses and enduring partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses at Lake Country Dairy in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. This adds to a robust import business that serves as the #1 importer of hard Italian cheeses across the U.S. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman.

SOURCE Arthur Schuman, Inc.