Cello Earns Top Honors at the 2026 American Cheese Society Competition

Award-Winning Specialty Cheese Brand Continues Tradition of Excellence Following Recent Brand Refresh

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuman Cheese, a fourth-generation, family-owned cheesemaker, proudly announces that its flagship specialty cheese brand, Cello, has been recognized with multiple honors at the 2026 American Cheese Society Competition, one of the industry's most respected showcases of cheesemaking excellence. With nine awards across several categories, Cello continues to demonstrate its commitment to exceptional quality, craftsmanship and innovation.

Among this year's award-winning cheeses were:

HD: Traditional Regional Italian Cheeses 1st Place: Cello Asiago 2nd Place: Cello Fontina

KA: Fresh Unripened Cheese with Flavor Added 1st Place: Cello Maple Mascarpone 2nd Place: Cello Vanilla Mascarpone

KK: Rubbed-Rind Cheese 2nd Place: Cello Smoky Pepper Hand Rubbed Fontina 3rd Place: Cello Black Pepper & Roasted Garlic Rubbed Fontina 3rd Place: Cello Tuscan Hand Rubbed Fontina

DC: Open Category 2nd Place: Cello Monteau

HA: Grating Types 2nd Place: Cello Aged Asiago



Every Cello cheese begins with a dedication to time-honored craftsmanship and an unwavering pursuit of quality. Produced at Lake Country Dairy in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, Cello cheeses are crafted using fresh milk sourced from three local family farms and brought to life under the guidance of Master Cheesemaker Christophe Megevand. From beloved Italian classics like Parmesan and Asiago to distinctive flavored varieties and versatile grated blends, each cheese reflects generations of expertise and a passion for creating exceptional specialty cheeses.

This year's recognition follows another significant milestone for the brand. Last month, Cello introduced a refreshed brand identity, including updated packaging and a modernized visual system designed to bring greater visibility and approachability to the specialty cheese aisle while celebrating the craftsmanship that has defined the brand for generations. The refreshed identity reflects Cello's continued evolution, making it easier than ever for consumers to discover, explore and enjoy premium specialty cheeses without compromising the quality that has earned the brand industry acclaim.

"These awards are a reflection of the dedication, expertise and care our team brings to every batch of Cello cheese," said Keith Schuman, Lake Country Dairy Business Unit Lead at Schuman Cheese. "We're honored to be recognized by the American Cheese Society and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of specialty cheesemaking while staying true to the craftsmanship that has defined our family business for generations. As Cello continues to evolve, it's especially meaningful to see our commitment to quality recognized by our peers across the industry."

The latest ACS honors reinforce Cello's momentum as one of the nation's premier specialty cheese brands. Together, the brand's award-winning portfolio and refreshed identity reflect Schuman Cheese's ongoing investment in innovation, premium ingredients and artisanal techniques that inspire consumers, retailers and culinary professionals alike.

For more information about Schuman Cheese and the Cello portfolio, visit www.schumancheese.com and www.cellocheese.com.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has spent over four generations perfecting the art of cheesemaking and building lasting relationships with partners across the globe — setting the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty, exemplified by their premium cheeses and enduring partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses at Lake Country Dairy in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. This adds to a robust import business that serves as the #1 importer of hard Italian cheeses across the U.S. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman.

About Cello

Cello is a leader in the specialty cheese category, producing everything from traditional favorites like Parmesan, Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina, Mascarpone and specialty cheese flights. Crafted at Wisconsin's Lake Country Dairy, they are the only American cheesemakers currently crafting hard Italian cheese in traditional copper kettles, a method that distinguishes Cello's award-winning Copper Kettle Parmesan from the rest. This commitment to time-honored techniques and exceptional quality has cemented Cello's reputation as a leader in the cheese world.

SOURCE Cello