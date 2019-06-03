Cello Health Insight Listed in the 2019 Best Companies to Work for in New York State

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cello Health Insight is very pleased to announce that it has again been listed in the Annual Best Companies to Work for in New York State awards.

Kathryn Gallant, CEO, Cello Health Insight, US said, "We're proud to be recognized in the list of Best Companies to Work for in New York for a 4th time. We work hard to ensure we offer an attractive and stimulating workplace for professionals, and this award reflects the passion and collaborative spirit of our employees."

Cello Health Insight is the award-winning global marketing research arm of Cello Health. With over 30 years' sector experience and driven by a sense of constant curiosity and fresh thinking, we specialize in navigating life science clients to confident critical decisions. In addition to New York, we have offices in London, Philadelphia and Berlin. This is the fourth consecutive year that Cello Health has appeared on the Best Companies list.

The 2019 Best Companies to Work for in New York list is a partnership between NYS-SHRM, Best Companies Group and Bridge Tower Media. These celebrated annual awards are part of a distinctive program that evaluates and ranks the best places of employment. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in New York, whose practices benefit the state's businesses, economy, and workforce. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York State program, and a full list of winners please visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com

About Cello Health

Navigating Complexity > Steering Decisions > Building Solutions

Cello Health are a thought-leading health advisory firm, with experts in Science, Insight, Strategy and Communications delivered as a specialist service or as a fusion of expertise. In the pursuit of better Cello Health build bold solutions and make insightful recommendations to help clients deliver medicines and innovations that have a remarkable impact on people's lives. Cello Health leverages three distinct capabilities to deliver a fusion of expertise to unlock the potential of organizations, brands and assets:

Business Insights and Analytics

Strategic and Scientific Consultancy

Scientific and Creative Communications

For further media information, please contact: Rowenna Lowden on +44-(0)-7936-361127 or RLowden@cellohealth.com

www.cellohealth.com

SOURCE Cello Health Insight