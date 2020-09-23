Cellphire President G. Michael Fitzpatrick Awarded Armed Services Program Lifetime Achievement Award

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellphire, the global leader in long-term stabilization and storage of platelets, is proud to announce that the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) has awarded Cellphire President G. Michael Fitzpatrick, PhD, with the 2020 ASBP Lifetime Achievement Award for his service and significant contributions to ASBP and the warfighter.

Each year, the ASBP recognizes individuals in the blood banking field whose accomplishments have had a transformative effect on blood banking in the military. The Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2009 and has since recognized those who exemplify tireless dedication to the military blood program.

"With four decades of outstanding leadership as a blood banking expert matched only by his commitment to the warfighter, we are honored to present the 2020 ASBP Lifetime Achievement Award to Col. Fitzpatrick," said Army Col. Audra L. Taylor, division chief, ASBP. "His career is truly great in scope and accomplishment."

Dr. Fitzpatrick served 29 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2003 as a Colonel. Throughout his military career, Dr. Fitzpatrick was involved in clinical transfusion medicine, blood collection and delivery, and clinical research. As the Director of the ASBP from 1999-2003, he provided oversight and planning of blood support operations to ensure delivery of blood and blood products to deployed troops.

"It's a privilege and an honor to receive the ASBP Lifetime Achievement Award," said Dr. Fitzpatrick. "I want to thank those who nominated me and the committee that selected me as the recipient of this award. It was an honor to serve my country and support troops globally. Now as a civilian working at Cellphire, I hope to continue my work in supporting our troops and civilians by ultimately bringing next generation blood products, including freeze-dried platelets, to both battlefield and civilian medicine."

Learn more here: https://militaryblood.dod.mil/About/fitzpatrick_story.aspx

About Cellphire

Cellphire, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics. The company is applying its proprietary cell stabilization technology to all cell types, including platelets, to develop lifesaving products. Its lead product is Thrombosomes®, a freeze-dried hemostatic derived from human platelets. Cellphire's technology has potential applications across a wide range of medical applications from trauma to wound care, imaging, targeted drug delivery, and regenerative medicine. For more information, visit www.cellphire.com.

About the Armed Services Blood Program

Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program has served as the sole provider of blood for the United States military. As a joint operation, the ASBP collects, processes, stores and distributes blood and blood products to service members and their families worldwide. As one in four national blood collection organizations trusted to ensure the nation has a safe, potent blood supply, the ASBP works closely with our civilian counterparts by sharing donors on military installations where there are no military collection centers and by sharing blood products in times of need to maximize availability of this national treasure. For more information, visit https://www.militaryblood.dod.mil/.

SOURCE Cellphire, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.militaryblood.dod.mil

