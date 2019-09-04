CellPoint Digital and UATP Partner with Southwest Airlines to Launch Apple Pay

CellPoint Digital and UATP selected to deploy Apple Pay across airline's mobile channels

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, a leading global provider of digital commerce and payment solutions for travel companies together with UATP, the airline-owned payment network, announces a multi-year agreement with Southwest® to enable its passengers to purchase tickets and ancillary services using Apple Pay.

"Providing modern digital payment solutions to our Customers is critical," said Christopher Priebe, Director, Treasury, Payments and Risk at Southwest Airlines. "The launch of Apple Pay enhances our ability to sell flights, as well as ancillary products using one of the most widely-used digital wallets in North America."

"We are delighted to partner with a leader like Southwest Airlines, to help boost their digital payment capability and improve their conversion and payment acceptance rates. This is another key milestone in our international expansion," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. "Together with our strategic partner UATP, we are providing a unique solution that enables airlines to fast-track the launch of alternative forms of payment with minimal development on their side. This is how technology should always be: fast and efficient."

In June 2018, CellPoint Digital signed a strategic partnership agreement with UATP to offer a joint solution to UATP's member airlines that leverages CellPoint's alternative forms of payment hub and UATP's Ceptor payment platform.

"Southwest is a wonderful first reference for our fast-moving partnership with CellPoint Digital," said Ralph A. Kaiser, President and CEO of UATP. "Our joint solution is unique, cost- and time-efficient, and allows our UATP airline members to deploy the alternative forms of payment they need in each of their markets. We are obviously thrilled and honored to deliver this solution for these two iconic brands."

The partnership enables airlines to deploy new payment methods quickly. There are over 350 partners, including major global wallets like Apple Pay, Visa Checkout, WeChat Pay, Alipay, Google Pay or Pay Tm, along with bank transfer, installments and cash-based payment options. These emerging payment methods power an increasing share of digital travel commerce and improve payment acceptance rates.

CellPoint Digital's Velocity Payment Control Platform enables airlines to execute their payment strategy faster and control all their payment providers. They can process and monitor their digital payment transactions, streamline the path to purchase in all their digital channels and optimize the routing of each transaction.

For more information about the Southwest Airlines deployment or to set up an interview with Kristian Gjerding at CellPoint Digital or Ralph Kaiser at UATP, please contact Vanessa Horwell at Vanessa@cellpointdigital.com or Wendy Ward at wward@uatp.com respectively.

About CellPoint Digital

We make travel easier™ for airlines, travel merchants and their customers.

CellPoint Digital is both a fintech and a traveltech company. We provide powerful digital commerce and payment solutions that enable airlines and other travel merchants to simplify their systems, unify their customer experience and boost their digital transactions across website, mobile web and mobile apps. CellPoint Digital offers two omni-channel modular platforms. Velocity is a unique payment control platform that optimizes all digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative forms of payment, and accelerates the deployment of new payment methods. Voyage is a full digital platform that masters the entire customer sales cycle (Promote, Sell, Pay, Serve) and optimizes end-to-end conversion rates.

CellPoint Digital has offices in Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management. Visit www.uatp.com to learn more.

