CellPoint Digital Bolsters Executive Team with Technology and Marketing Appointments

Michael Sørensen and Steven Osei join C-suite to drive technological innovation and brand growth

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, the global leader in Payment Orchestration, today announced the promotion of Michael Sørensen to Chief Technology Officer and Steven Osei to Chief Marketing Officer. These strategic moves reinforce CellPoint Digital's commitment to accelerating growth through enhanced technological capabilities and strengthened market presence.

Driving Technological Innovation for Future Readiness

Michael Sørensen, previously Head of Tech Ops, has been promoted to CTO, recognising his exceptional contributions and vision for the company's technological future. With over 30 years of experience in IT leadership and infrastructure management, Sørensen's elevation comes at a crucial time as the fintech industry faces rapid technological changes.

In his new role, Sørensen will expand his focus beyond operational excellence to drive CellPoint Digital's overall technology strategy. He will lead initiatives to scale the technology team, create a future-ready tech department, and spearhead innovation in offer ordering capabilities, product sophistication, and Alternative Payment Methods (APM) integrations.

"This promotion is a testament to our commitment to technological excellence," said Sørensen. "As CTO, I'll be championing an ambitious vision for our tech ecosystem. We're not just keeping pace with the evolving payment landscape; we're setting new standards. Our goal is to accelerate our innovation cycle and deliver unprecedented value to our clients."

Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital, commented: "Michael's promotion to CTO is well-deserved and strategically crucial. His deep understanding of our technology, coupled with his forward-thinking approach, positions us to stay at the forefront of payment technology. Michael's expanded role will be pivotal in providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the complex needs of our global merchant base."

Cementing CellPoint's Leadership as the Go-To Partner for Payment Performance

Steven Osei, previously Head of Marketing Communications at CellPoint Digital, has been promoted to CMO. Osei's diverse background, spanning B2B and B2C sectors, brings a wealth of cross-industry insights crucial for solidifying CellPoint Digital's position as the preferred partner for payment performance.

During his tenure, Osei has successfully repositioned the brand for accelerated growth, implementing comprehensive marketing programs that have significantly increased CellPoint Digital's market presence and industry influence globally. His promotion aligns with CellPoint Digital's focus on cementing its position as the leading brand in Payment Orchestration, particularly across the air, travel, and hospitality sectors.

"Steven's broad industry experience and proven track record in building high-performance marketing engines make him the ideal leader to elevate our brand," said Gjerding. "His ability to synthesise insights from various sectors and apply them to our unique market will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand."

Osei added, "The payment orchestration market is at an inflection point, and CellPoint Digital is uniquely positioned to lead this revolution in the travel industry. We're exploring cutting-edge avenues to strengthen our market position, with strategic resources and innovative marketing technologies that will enhance our capabilities and extend our reach."

Strengthening the Leadership Team for Future Growth

These appointments follow the recent promotion of Alexander Stephens to Chief Financial Officer and the expansion of the global revenue team under Mark Patrick, Chief Revenue Officer. Together, these strategic moves solidify CellPoint Digital's executive leadership, positioning the company for continued success and innovation in the payment orchestration space.

Gjerding concluded, "With Michael, Steven, and our recently expanded leadership team, we are exceptionally well-positioned to drive technological innovation, enhance our market presence, and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. These appointments underscore our commitment to assembling a world-class team capable of leading CellPoint Digital through its next phase of growth in the rapidly evolving payment orchestration market."

For more information about CellPoint Digital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected]

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimisation. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

