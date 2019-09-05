CellPoint Digital partners with VeriTrans a market leader of online payment solutions in Japan

The new partnership will offer a unique digital payment platform giving travel merchants rapid access to a leading eco-system of payment methods in Japan and worldwide.

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, a leading provider of digital commerce and payment solutions to airlines and travel companies across the globe, and VeriTrans, a market leader for payment solutions in Japan, today announce a strategic partnership to jointly promote and cross-sell CellPoint's commerce and payment solutions in Japan and VeriTrans' payment solutions globally.

With this partnership, travel merchants will have access to a unique payment eco-system including all the cards and alternative forms of payments travellers need worldwide and options unique to Japan such as convenience store payments. VeriTrans will also offer CellPoint's Velocity payment control platform and Voyage full digital commerce platform to the Japanese airlines and travel brands that they currently partner with.

CellPoint Digital and VeriTrans share the same mission: to make travel easier by creating a smooth, secure payment experience across all digital channels and empowering travellers to pay with their preferred method. The partnership supports the Japanese government's "Cashless Vision" which aims to boost the cashless payment ratio from 20% in 2015 to 40% by 2025. There is an added incentive to do so ahead of the Tokyo games. Japanese merchants and customers are accustomed to cash payment – 80% in 2015 – but only accepting cash payment can be a major obstacle when dealing with international visitors.

"We are committed to providing our travel customers with the most effective payment and commerce solutions to realize Japan's 'cashless vision' and CellPoint Digital is the perfect partner to help us achieve that," says Hiroshi Shino, President and CEO of VeriTrans. "Through our partnership, Japanese travel brands can offer more payment options, especially on mobile, to their Japanese customers as well as to all foreign visitors who will come massively next year with the games in Tokyo."

The partnership will enable travel brands to prepare for the Tokyo games as international tourism is set to more than double from 16 million in 2019 to 40 million in 2020. Airlines carrying foreign travellers to Japan will be able to offer alternative payment methods that are popular in the tourists' home country. International travel brands looking to attract more Japanese customers will also be able to accept convenience store payments – by far the most popular form of payment in Japan.

"We are delighted to partner with VeriTrans and expand our eco-system with the most comprehensive range of payment methods in Japan. VeriTrans' payment expertise in Japan, coupled with their strong relationships with Japanese issuing banks, make them the ideal local partner as we enter this new market," says Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. "We look forward to developing our collaboration with VeriTrans, introducing new alternative forms of payment and eliminating payment friction for both Japanese citizens and international travellers in Japan."

For more information about the VeriTrans partnership, to interview Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital, please contact Vanessa Horwell at vanessa@cellpointdigital.com.

About CellPoint Digital

We make travel easier™ for airlines, travel merchants and their customers.

CellPoint Digital is both a fintech and a traveltech company. We provide powerful digital commerce and payment solutions that enable airlines and other travel merchants to simplify their systems, unify their customer experience and boost their digital transactions across website, mobile web and mobile apps. CellPoint Digital offer two omni-channel modular platforms. Velocity is a unique payment control platform that optimizes all digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative forms of payment, and accelerates the deployment of new payment methods. Voyage is a full digital platform that masters the entire customer sales cycle (Promote, Sell, Pay, Serve) and optimizes end-to-end conversion rates.

CellPoint Digital has offices in Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About VeriTrans

VeriTrans is a subsidiary of Econtext Asia, a Digital Garage Group company (listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange) and one of the market leaders in the online payment solutions industry in Japan with well-established infrastructure and clientele. VeriTrans develops online and offline payment solutions that can be used in various channels such as e-commerce, physical stores for a wide range of industries such as distribution, services, manufacturers, ministries and local governments. VeriTrans, together with Econtext, Inc., another market leader in Japan (and also a subsidiary of econtext Asia), continues to expand its market share in Japan as well as overseas with a focus in Asia. Visit https://www.garage.co.jp/en/company/profile/ to learn more.

References

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/04/11/business/industry-ministry-report-urges-japan-shed-custom-cash-dependence/#.XVLmCpNKg_M

https://skift.com/2018/02/20/japan-is-upping-its-tourism-game-before-the-2020-olympics/

https://www.tourism.jp/en/tourism-database/stats/

SOURCE CellPoint Digital

Related Links

http://www.cellpointdigital.com

