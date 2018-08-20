CellPoint Mobile And Runtriz Partner To Provide Payment Capabilities, Expanded 360-degree Guest Service

Runtriz is a leading global provider of guest engagement solutions to large hospitality brands, including Radisson, Best Western and Caesars Entertainment, as well as many other brands and independent hotels and casinos. Its private-label solutions bridge the digital and mobile channels and support guest services, messaging and chat, food and beverage ordering, check-in/out, offers and promotions, and keyless room entry. While Runtriz already provides payment options, CellPoint Mobile offers Runtriz clients a best-in-class, enterprise mobile payment solution available globally.

"Runtriz is positioned at the nexus of the guest experience, the hotel's ancillary offerings, and hotel-to-guest engagement," says Noel Connolly, SVP, Head of Global Sales, Airline and Hospitality at CellPoint Mobile. "Our payment and campaign management capabilities will help them further capitalize on that position, and deliver additional value to both their hotel clients and the end-user guests."

The partnership also includes the integration of CellPoint Mobile's Vantage campaign management platform, which manages and deploys offers and promotions through Runtriz's mobile platforms. Runtriz's hotel clients will have the ability to configure offers and deliver them to their guests within a variety of parameters offered by the Vantage system, including geolocation.

"Our solutions help hotels provide a memorable, convenient, and amazing experience to their guests, and with CellPoint Mobile's payment capabilities, those guests will now have a more seamless path to purchase," said Alonso Vargas, CTO & Co-Founder of Runtriz. "We look forward to growing with CellPoint Mobile in the hospitality industry, and anticipate many more opportunities to come."

CellPoint Mobile continues to expand its footprint in the hospitality and events sector. The company's mobile-first solutions meet the expectations of today's hotel guest, and align perfectly with Runtriz's engagement solutions.

About CellPoint Mobile



We Make Travel Easier™ for companies in the travel and passenger transportation industries.



CellPoint Mobile provides airlines, ground transportation providers, hospitality firms and travel merchants across the globe with flexible, configurable solutions that help them collect revenues from the mobile channel and profitably manage interactions and transactions from both the selling side and the payment side. Dedicated to a client-first, mobile-first culture since 2007, CellPoint Mobile provides companies with the fintech and travel-tech solutions they need to get to market quickly: booking, payments, alternative payment methods, ancillary sales, loyalty transactions, communications, stored payment capability, real-time reporting, reconciliation, connections to payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers, and more. Serving companies on five continents, CellPoint Mobile has locations in Chicago, Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointmobile.com to learn more.

About Runtriz



Since 2006, Runtriz powers guest experiences seamlessly across hotel mobile and digital channels. Runtriz offers hotels and casinos a cloud-based, white-labeled, mobile platform that is quickly deployable and optimized for all screens without development. The platform provides a robust suite of features, including: real time content management, request management, mobile ordering, workflow management, business intelligence, meeting & events, push marketing, and multi-channel messaging. It is the trusted guest engagement solution to leading hospitality brands and independent properties in more than 120 countries. As part of our community, clients experience higher guest experience scores, greater revenue, better reviews, more loyal guests, and higher performing staff. Visit www.runtriz.com to learn more.

