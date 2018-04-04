CellPoint Mobile Establishes Implementation Team in Chicago

"Our mission is to implement our products as fast and seamlessly as possible for our clients," explains Jan-Willem Luijters, Senior Vice President and Head of Delivery for CellPoint Mobile in charge of overseeing global projects. "With the new Chicago office joining our other technology hubs in Pune and Copenhagen, our implementation and development processes can 'follow the sun,' reducing time-zone-related delays and delivering timely results for our clients."

Since 2010, CellPoint Mobile has made it easy for airlines, travel companies, and passenger transportation providers across the globe to deploy a variety of mobile payment solutions quickly and cost-effectively. The company's payment solutions allow customers to integrate alternative payment methods (APMs), including PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay, into their payment processes. CellPoint Mobile's global development and implementation teams, including the new team in Chicago, play an instrumental role in making these solutions a commercial reality.

CellPoint Mobile's Chicago office is it's seventh around the world (in addition to the Chicago, Pune and Copenhagen tech hubs, the company also has corporate presences in London, Miami, Dubai and Singapore). This expansion reflects the CellPoint Mobile's rapid growth, and demonstrates its commitment to supporting its customers' needs in the most efficient, timely way possible. One of CellPoint Mobile's key differentiators is the ability to help companies get to market quickly with the payment, booking and merchandising solutions that are right for them; regional and global implementation teams facilitate that capability.

Native iOS developer Karim Lanquedoc will lead the Chicago team. He joins CellPoint Mobile most recently from Red Foundry, a prominent app development shop also in Chicago. Karim previously held senior lead engineering roles at Punchkick Interactive, ComPsych and Branchfire. His expertise in front-end app development – along with that of the Chicago-based team – will help streamline product delivery to CellPoint Mobile customers in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"With Karim and his team now in Chicago, we are able to shrink the time window between project initiation and completion for our customers in the region," continues Luijters. "For airlines, rail and ferry operators, and other travel companies that need mobile booking and payment solutions, this speed is a significant advantage."

About CellPoint Mobile: We Make Travel Easier™ for airlines, travel companies and their customers.

CellPoint Mobile provides airlines, ground transportation providers, hospitality firms and travel companies across the globe with flexible, configurable solutions that help them collect revenues from the mobile channel and profitably manage interactions and transactions from both the selling side and the payment side. Dedicated to a client-first, mobile-first culture since 2007, CellPoint Mobile provides companies with the fintech and travel-tech solutions they need to get to market quickly: booking, payments, alternative payment methods, ancillary sales, loyalty transactions, communications, stored payment capability, real-time reporting, reconciliation, connections to payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers, and more. Serving companies on five continents, CellPoint Mobile has locations in Miami, London, Copenhagen, Dubai, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointmobile.com to learn more.

