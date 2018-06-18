CellPoint Mobile Expands Presence in US Ground and Sea Transportation Sectors, Welcomes New Executive Talent

Since 2010, CellPoint Mobile has made it easy for passenger transportation providers the world over to deploy a variety of mobile solutions – including ticketing, validation, and campaign management – quickly and cost-effectively. The company's payment solutions also allow transportation providers to swiftly integrate alternative payment methods (APMs), including PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay, which are becoming increasingly important for transit systems across the US.

"Toby is the transit expert we need to achieve our growth targets in this important sector," said Jesper Tristan Harrishøj, SVP, Head of Ground Transportation for CellPoint Mobile. "With his experience in payment and fare collection for the passenger transportation industry, as well as his skills in business development and SaaS sales, Toby is a natural fit for CellPoint Mobile and a key asset for our North American strategy."

The opportunity in the US and wider North American ground and sea transportation sectors is significant. Total US transit ridership exceeds 10.5 billion each year, and with Canada included, that figure rises to over 13 billion. The US alone has 360 public transportation agencies, 71 of which support 10 million or more rides per year. And with a global mobile ticketing market estimated to be valued at $3.2B by 2024, the demand for CellPoint Mobile's payment and booking solutions is substantial and growing.

Toby will be instrumental to unlocking this opportunity in North America, with a sales territory encompassing all non-airline passenger transportation via ground (rail, bus, coach, car, parking and taxi operators) and sea (ferry). His experience in the passenger transportation industry, specifically in fare collection and software solutions designed for metro transit systems, will add depth and expertise to CellPoint Mobile's sales efforts in this sector.

Previously the VP of Sales and Partnerships for Vix Technology, a transport ticketing and automated fare collection company, Toby has a track record of securing strategic partnerships and growing market share in the transit sector. He also held senior roles at JPMorgan Chase and Foss Maritime Company and Saltchuk Resources. Based in Seattle, WA, Toby holds an MBA from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.

"I am excited to join the CellPoint Mobile team and help bring their unique payment and sell-side solutions to the transit industry here in the US," said Toby Homes. "The trend toward Mobility as a Service is strong in many metros and regions across the US, and given the size of the market and our technological strengths, I think we have a good opportunity to strategically expand. CellPoint Mobile is very well positioned to help travel operators maximize the mobile opportunity, for better customer experience and additional revenue capture."

For more information, or to schedule an interview with Toby Holmes of CellPoint Mobile , contact Kristin Grages at kgrages@thinkinkpr.com.

About CellPoint Mobile: We Make Travel Easier™ for airlines, travel companies and their customers.

CellPoint Mobile provides airlines, ground transportation providers, hospitality firms and travel companies across the globe with flexible, configurable solutions that help them collect revenues from the mobile channel and profitably manage interactions and transactions from both the selling side and the payment side. Dedicated to a client-first, mobile-first culture since 2007, CellPoint Mobile provides companies with the fintech and travel-tech solutions they need to get to market quickly: booking, payments, alternative payment methods, ancillary sales, loyalty transactions, communications, stored payment capability, real-time reporting, reconciliation, connections to payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers, and more. Serving companies on five continents, CellPoint Mobile has locations in Miami, London, Copenhagen, Dubai, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointmobile.com to learn more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellpoint-mobile-expands-presence-in-us-ground-and-sea-transportation-sectors-welcomes-new-executive-talent-300667494.html

SOURCE CellPoint Mobile

Related Links

www.cellpointmobile.com

