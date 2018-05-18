CellPoint Mobile Partners With AVA Airways To Provide Payment Solutions

Velocity, CellPoint Mobile's PCI-DSS compliant payment platform, will allow AVA Airways to accept card-based payments for fares, ticket pre-sales, and ancillary purchases. As a converged payment gateway, Velocity connects with AVA Airways' existing passenger services system (PSS), and provides the startup regional carrier with optimized hosted payment pages integrated seamlessly into the booking flow.

"We're looking forward to providing AVA Airways with the payment platform they need to thrive," said James Schildknecht, Business Development Manager at CellPoint Mobile. "We look forward to growing with AVA as they expand capacity in a dynamic Caribbean airline market."

With CellPoint Mobile's Velocity platform in place, AVA Airways will be able to swiftly ramp up debit and credit card-based transactions, including the ability to take payment for ticket pre-sales ahead of the airline's official launch plan for late 2018. And with hosted payment pages optimized for both desktop/laptop and mobile device form factors, Velocity will help AVA support mobile bookings that are crucial to the LATAM and Caribbean markets.

By 2020, the LATAM and Caribbean region will have a mobile adoption rate of 71%, ahead of the global average of 66%. There will be an additional 171 million new smartphone users across the region by the end of the decade. These statistics indicate that meeting passenger expectations for mobile booking and payments is an imperative for any airline competing in this space. CellPoint Mobile gives AVA Airways this capability.

"With their mobile-first approach to payments, CellPoint Mobile is an ideal partner for us as we grow within the region," says Olivier Arrindell, CEO of Ava Airways, "We expect this partnership will boost our revenues in the digital and mobile channels as we move into our pre-sale phase."

AVA Airways is based in the Dominican Republic and will offer service to several countries in the Caribbean, Latin America, North America and Europe. AVA is expected to begin flying its first routes in late 2018.

About CellPoint Mobile: We Make Travel Easier™ for airlines, travel companies and their customers.

CellPoint Mobile provides airlines, ground transportation providers, hospitality firms and travel companies across the globe with flexible, configurable solutions that help them collect revenues from the mobile channel and profitably manage interactions and transactions from both the selling side and the payment side. Dedicated to a client-first, mobile-first culture since 2007, CellPoint Mobile provides companies with the fintech and travel-tech solutions they need to get to market quickly: booking, payments, alternative payment methods, ancillary sales, loyalty transactions, communications, stored payment capability, real-time reporting, reconciliation, connections to payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers, and more. Serving companies on five continents, CellPoint Mobile has locations in Miami, London, Copenhagen, Chicago, Dubai, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointmobile.com to learn more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellpoint-mobile-partners-with-ava-airways-to-provide-payment-solutions-300650726.html

SOURCE CellPoint Mobile

Related Links

www.cellpointmobile.com

