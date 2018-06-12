CellPoint Mobile Partners With UATP To Expand The Airline Network's Mobile & Payment Capabilities

Driven by customer demand for increased mobile payment flexibility, the partnership will provide UATP's member airlines with immediate access to ApplePay, one of the world's most popular payment methods, adding to UATP's offerings for alternative payment methods (APMs) favored by travelers in different geographies. Airlines will also benefit through a reduction in both development costs and implementation times, and increased direct-channel revenues from the best-in-class mobile payment methods their passengers expect and enjoy using.

"Through this partnership, UATP airline members can offer expanded frictionless, choice-rich mobile payment experiences to their customers," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Mobile. "Which is important as more than 22% of all global air travel bookings are made on a mobile device, including up to 80% of last-minute bookings. With global digital travel sales projected exceed $855B by 2021, it's critical for airlines to be able to capture this growing segment."

Airlines that connect to UATP's Ceptor – a universal link to support alternative forms of payment with their native formats using the carrier's traditional transaction processing requirements – will now have access to CellPoint Mobile's Velocity payment platform and its variety of mobile APMs. Velocity is a PCI-DSS compliant comprehensive payment platform that includes immediate access to multiple PSPs, acquirers and global consumer wallets, as well as additional services including dynamic routing, acceptance rate optimization, and pay-by-link capabilities.

Because CellPoint Mobile's transaction acceptance capabilities will be fully integrated with the UATP platform, member airlines will not have to undergo lengthy, resource-intensive integration and development processes with the GDS and reservation systems they currently partner with in order to accept APMs.

"Partnering with CellPoint Mobile allows us to evolve to meet the payment technology needs of our member airlines and increase our relevancy in a mobile-first marketplace," says Ralph Kaiser, President and CEO of UATP. "Our member airlines recognize the competitive advantage of being able to offer the right payment method to the right passenger in the right market – and CellPoint Mobile makes that possible."

For more information or to interview CellPoint Mobile, please contact Kristin Grages at kgrages@thinkinkpr.com; for UATP executives, please contact Wendy Ward at wward@uatp.com.

About CellPoint Mobile

We Make Travel Easier™ for companies in the travel and passenger transportation industries.

CellPoint Mobile provides airlines, ground transportation providers, hospitality firms and travel merchants across the globe with flexible, configurable solutions that help them collect revenues from the mobile channel and profitably manage interactions and transactions from both the selling side and the payment side. Dedicated to a client-first, mobile-first culture since 2007, CellPoint Mobile provides companies with the fintech and travel-tech solutions they need to get to market quickly: booking, payments, alternative payment methods, ancillary sales, loyalty transactions, communications, stored payment capability, real-time reporting, reconciliation, connections to payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers, and more. Serving companies on five continents, CellPoint Mobile has locations in Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, London, Miami, Dubai, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointmobile.com to learn more.

About UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC) Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Malaysia Airlines; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Transavia Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellpoint-mobile-partners-with-uatp-to-expand-the-airline-networks-mobile--payment-capabilities-300664428.html

SOURCE CellPoint Mobile

Related Links

http://www.cellpointmobile.com

