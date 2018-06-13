CellPoint Mobile's Payments Technology Positions miRide, The Luxury Ride Service, For Growth Across The US Market

The partnership with CellPoint Mobile encompasses the miRide group of companies, including miMeetings, a corporate-focused group ground transportation service, and CoastalCar, a global luxury chauffeur service. With the addition of CellPoint Mobile's payment solutions, passengers across the three brands will have access to a selection of secure, frictionless payment options. These include alternative payment methods (APMs) like Apple Pay, Google Pay (formerly Android Pay), Visa Checkout, and MasterPass as well as credit card payment options, all available within the miRide app. CellPoint Mobile's gateway services enable passengers to enjoy the seamless payment experience they expect from a luxury lifestyle brand.

Founded in 2015, miRide is an early standout in the emerging affordable luxury transportation market. "Adding this leading-edge payment option is a natural evolutionary step for our brand," says JC Carey, miRide Co-founder and Managing Partner. "CellPoint Mobile's years of experience providing mobile-first solutions to the passenger transportation industry ensure we are able to provide a secure, PCI and GDPR compliant payment solution to complete the refined, high-tech, high-touch, personalized encounters that miRide offers."

CellPoint Mobile will also be working with miRide, miMeetings and CoastalCar to deploy multiple features available on CellPoint Mobile's Velocity payment platform such as fraud monitoring and pay-by-link functionality that enables users to pay outside of the app, which will improve transaction success rates and provide more flexibility for users. Velocity, a payment platform built specifically for the travel and passenger transportation industries, secures transactions with a PCI-DSS Level 1 certified card vault and supports transactions with an easy-to-use configuration console and reporting dashboard.

miRide has already built a solid brand presence in South Florida by offering a curated black-car ride service featuring safety-serious, professional, licensed and vetted drivers; fixed fares (no surge pricing); and a sophisticated, flexible, book-in-advance option. This pre-book feature resonates well with miRide's customer base and differentiates the service from its competition, allowing users to schedule rides hours, days, even weeks in advance for daily business destinations, shopping, evenings out, or for airport pick up or drop off. miRide also enjoys competitive advantage in a marketplace that appreciates the convenience of the "Uber" model – mobile, cashless, and on-demand – but wants a consistent, high-security alternative apart from traditional black car or limo companies (which often have zero or sub-par mobile capabilities).

"We are very pleased to have such an innovative company as miRide to be our first partner in the US ground transportation market," says CellPoint Mobile SVP Head of Sales/Ground Transportation, Jesper Tristan Harrishøj. "Our shared vision for cashless, mobile and seamless transactions makes this a natural fit and we're eager to help miRide and its associated companies grow market share as we grow our presence in the dynamic US ground transportation market."

About CellPoint Mobile

We Make Travel Easier™ for companies in the travel and passenger transportation industries.

CellPoint Mobile provides airlines, ground transportation providers, hospitality firms and travel merchants across the globe with flexible, configurable solutions that help them collect revenues from the mobile channel and profitably manage interactions and transactions from both the selling side and the payment side. Dedicated to a client-first, mobile-first culture since 2007, CellPoint Mobile provides companies with the fintech and travel-tech solutions they need to get to market quickly: booking, payments, alternative payment methods, ancillary sales, loyalty transactions, communications, stored payment capability, real-time reporting, reconciliation, connections to payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers, and more. Serving companies on five continents, CellPoint Mobile has locations in Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, London, Miami, Dubai, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointmobile.com to learn more.

About miRide

miRide, the premium lifestyle brand, offers the easiest tap to go app designed for a ride now/ride later affordable luxury experience. A friction-free, touch technology, with 24/7 customer concierge that allows users to book a ride easily and quickly at a moment's notice, or book to schedule a ride for later or weeks later, via smartphone app, or web. With miRide, you don't just get there, you arrive. App available on iPhone and Android. miRide coming to your area soon because life is more beautiful when you enjoy the ride. To learn more visit miride.com or contact info@miride.com.

