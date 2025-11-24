CellRegen Lab Launches in Boca Raton with Exclusive Human Regenerator Jet Bed Inside Essentia Wellness Facility

A New Dimension of Regenerative Wellness at Essentia.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the CellRegen Lab at Essentia, bringing together two leaders in performance wellness, Cold Atmospheric Plasma-based regenerative technology, and Essentia's patented Beyond Latex™ organic foam, engineered to extend REM and Deep Sleep.

The Human Regenerator Jet Bed in CellRegen Lab at Essentia's Boca Raton wellness facility.

"Essentia has always focused on enhancing the body's ability to recover through deeper, more restorative sleep—especially by extending REM and Deep Sleep cycles. The Human Regenerator Jet Bed adds a powerful new dimension to that process. Cold Atmospheric Plasma Technology supports the body at the cellular level, complementing Essentia's mission of improving regeneration naturally. Together, we're offering a unique, science-driven environment where recovery, longevity, and overall wellness are elevated to the next level."

— Jack Dell'Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia Organic Mattress

CellRegen Lab is proud to announce the opening of its first location inside Essentia's Boca Raton facility, introducing South Florida to the groundbreaking Human Regenerator Jet Bed, a German-engineered Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CAP) wellness bed designed to support cellular regeneration, reduce inflammation, and enhance overall well-being. This installation marks the only CellRegen Lab available in South Florida, offering residents and visitors access to one of the most advanced wellness technologies in the world.

The Human Regenerator Jet is a full-body regeneration system that harnesses Cold Atmospheric Plasma—often referred to as the fourth state of matter—to deliver a field of static energy, anions, and electrons at room temperature. During a typical 40-minute session, users lie comfortably within the Jet's sleek chamber while contact pads on the hands and feet help direct plasma-generated energy throughout the body.

How the Cold Atmospheric Plasma Technology Supports Wellness

As a non-invasive wellness technology, the Human Regenerator Jet Bed is designed to support the body's natural healing and recovery abilities by promoting:

Faster healing and recovery from physical exertion, injury, and post-surgery recovery .

. A game changer for professional athletes , providing the edge to support the body's natural recovery process.

, providing the edge to support the body's natural recovery process. Increases energy and metabolism, reduces fatigue, and improves physical performance.

Immune system support - reduces inflammation , oxidative stress, and supports better circulation.

, oxidative stress, and supports better circulation. Improves skin, hair, and nail health.

Anti-aging.

Users commonly report improved sleep quality, deeper relaxation, heightened mental clarity, and physical rejuvenation. The device is classified as a wellness product and is not intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions.

Session Availability

CellRegen Lab is now accepting appointments for:

Single 40-minute sessions





Special discounted multi-session packages for guests seeking consistent regenerative benefits

Sessions take place within the CellRegen Lab at Essentia's Boca Raton location, 6510 W Rogers Circle, Boca Raton, FL, offering a premium wellness space designed to promote relaxation, healing, and optimal recovery.

Experience the Human Regenerator Jet Bed in South Florida

Guests can book appointments directly at CellRegenLab.com.

About CellRegen Lab:

CellRegen Lab is located in Essentia Boca Raton, a next-generation wellness destination committed to advancing human performance, longevity, and cellular vitality. Founded on the belief that true regeneration begins at the cellular level, CellRegen Lab integrates state-of-the-art, non-invasive technologies with an elevated guest experience to support deeper healing, improved recovery, and total well-being. As one of the few locations in the United States offering the Human Regenerator Jet Bed—an advanced Cold Atmospheric Plasma technology developed in Germany—CellRegen Lab brings world-leading regenerative tools to the community. Every session is designed to empower the body's innate ability to repair, rejuvenate, and thrive. Learn more at CellRegenLab.com.

