Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Announces Retirement of Co-Founder and CEO David G. Eller - Appoints Anita Perry as CEO

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company that specializes in the manufacturing and cryopreservation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) for general wellness, anti-aging and regenerative therapies, has announced the retirement of its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, David G. Eller.

Serving as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Celltex, David Eller has spent the past twelve years advancing the Company's mission of being a pioneer in adult MSC research and technology. Under Eller's leadership, Celltex established an adult stem cell banking (cryopreservation) business offering individuals of all ages the opportunity to cryopreserve their own stem cells for future therapeutic use as advancement in stem cell research continues. The Company remains a leader in MSC-based regenerative medicine development and has received FDA authorization to proceed with a multitude of Investigational New Drug Application (IND) studies utilizing Celltex-produced MSCs for a variety of diseases.

The Celltex Board of Directors appointed Anita Perry as Chief Executive Officer of Celltex, effective October 29, 2024, the date of David Eller's retirement. Having served as a Director on Celltex's Board of Directors for the past seven years, Anita's visionary leadership skills and extensive knowledge in the healthcare field have been an asset to the Company. Drawing on her extensive nursing experience, Perry, the longest-serving First Lady of Texas and a former member of the Baylor Scott & White Health Board of Trustees, continues to advocate for numerous health care-focused initiatives.

"We are deeply grateful for the many years David Eller has dedicated to the growth of Celltex becoming the internationally recognized company that it is today," said Lawrence Samuels, Corporate Secretary of the Celltex Board of Directors. "Given David Eller's desire to retire in 2024, a committee of the Board devoted significant time this year to finding the right successor to lead Celltex forward. Our top choice was Anita Perry."

"Anita Perry has contributed to the success of Celltex through her membership on its Board of Directors and I am confident she will continue doing so as its new CEO. Anita has the passion, know-how and experience to lead Celltex to the next level of success," said David Eller. "It is an honor to take the helm of this great company. I know many people whose lives have been greatly improved due to the Celltex stem cell products. My mission is to expand the reach of Celltex so that its benefits can be shared with many others," said Anita Perry and continued, "I want to thank David Eller and all the dedicated employees at Celltex for establishing a strong foundation for growth."

About Celltex Therapeutics Corporation

Founded in 2011, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation is a Houston, Texas-based biotechnology company that specializes in the manufacturing and cryopreservation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs). The Company uses its proprietary technology to isolate, cryopreserve and culture billions of undifferentiated and genetically stable MSCs in its state-of-the-art current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)-compliant laboratory. The Company is dedicated to pioneering technological breakthroughs in regenerative medicine. For more information see: www.celltexbank.com

SOURCE Celltex Therapeutics Corporation