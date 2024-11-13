CELLTREAT® SCIENTIFIC PRODUCTS ACQUIRES BREWSTER PLASTICS

Acquisition Drives Company's Continued Expansion of Lab Consumables Plastics Production

AYER, Mass. and PATTERSON, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CELLTREAT® Scientific Products ("CELLTREAT") today is excited to welcome Brewster Plastics into the CELLTREAT portfolio. Brewster Plastics is a leading US-based injection molding manufacturer of precision plastics. This addition strengthens CELLTREAT's commitment to expanding its domestic production capabilities, expediting delivery times, and improving product quality for its valued customers.

The newly acquired Brewster Plastics' state-of-the-art facility, located in Patterson, NY, encompasses 72,000 square feet of advanced production capacity. Brewster Plastics' operations will be consolidated with CELLTREAT's existing subsidiary, VistaLab™ Technologies, to create a dynamic hub for lab consumables and plastics production. The combined operations will significantly increase production efficiency, allowing CELLTREAT to continue to deliver exceptional value to life science and research professionals.

"We're thrilled to expand our plastics production of lab consumables in the U.S.," noted Rich Happell, President of CELLTREAT. "Brewster Plastics is an outstanding addition to the CELLTREAT family, and this move will enable us to enhance manufacturing efficiency and improve delivery times for our customers."

The consolidation of VistaLab and Brewster Plastics at the Patterson, NY facility is a key component of CELLTREAT's growth strategy, creating a robust manufacturing center focused on innovation and scalability in laboratory plastic consumables. The combined operations are poised to drive new developments in lab plastics that will streamline workflows and support scientists and researchers in their day-to-day work.

About CELLTREAT® Scientific Products

CELLTREAT Scientific Products is dedicated to manufacturing unique, high-quality laboratory plastic consumables, providing significant savings compared to alternative brands. CELLTREAT incorporates user-friendly features into its product line to improve research efficiency, performance, and handling. Known for exceptional personalized service, CELLTREAT consistently challenges the status quo to exceed customer expectations.

About VistaLab™ Technologies

VistaLab Technologies leads the field in ergonomic liquid handling solutions with its innovative pipetting systems, including Ovation® pipettes and the ali-Q™ series. VistaLab products are designed to enhance lab productivity while ensuring comfort and accuracy in everyday pipetting tasks. Manufactured in the U.S., VistaLab consumables include Wobble-not™ serological pipets, pipette tips, and premium reagent reservoirs, trusted by scientists worldwide.

About Brewster Plastics

Brewster Plastics is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in precision plastic products for a wide range of industries. Known for its advanced capabilities and commitment to quality, Brewster Plastics brings expertise and state-of-the-art technology to its plastic production processes, making it a strong addition to CELLTREAT's expanding portfolio of lab consumables.

