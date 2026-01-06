Celltrion to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Celltrion

Jan 06, 2026, 18:42 ET

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltrion, Inc. (068270.KS), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jin-Seok Seo, Chief Executive Officer and Hyuk-Jae Lee, Senior Executive Vice President at Celltrion, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, California on January 12–15, 2026.

Celltrion's presentation and fireside chat are scheduled for Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 3:45 PM to 4:25 PM (PT) at the Grand Ballroom, The Westin St. Francis San Francisco Union Square.

About Celltrion, Inc.

Celltrion, Inc. is a leading biopharmaceutical company that specializes in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. Celltrion, Inc. is a pioneer in the biosimilar space, having launched the world's first monoclonal antibody biosimilar. Our global pharmaceutical portfolio addresses a range of therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, hematology, ophthalmology and endocrinology. Built on trust through our fully integrated capabilities – from advanced R&D and in-house manufacturing to a reliable global supply network – we continue moving toward innovation as we work to ensure consistent availability of affordable, trusted, and high-quality biosimilars and biologics for patients and healthcare systems across the globe.

For more information, please visit our website www.celltrion.com/en-us and stay updated with our latest news and events on our social media - LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

For further information please contact:

Global PR Team
[email protected]

