CellTrust Announces Blockchain Validated Voice and SMS - Message Archiving at FINRA 2018 Annual Conference

"CellTrust SL2 with blockchain validates the integrity of both transmitted and archived data and stops it from being tampered with for archiving purposes," said Sean Moshir, Chairman and CEO, CellTrust Corporation. "Data protection and validation are paramount to the financial services sector - as is traceability, compliance and eDiscovery. That's why CellTrust has partnered with global leaders in archiving to open up the mobile communication channel for highly regulated industries."

CellTrust's flagship SL2 will utilize a combination of blockchain and CellTrust's patented technology to ensure voice, chat, text and multimedia messages are secured and archived from the point of creation, through transmission and receipt. When the recipient responds, these messages are also secured and archived, from the point of creation, through transmission and receipt. By focusing on the user experience and maximizing integration with enterprise infrastructure, SL2 enables the workforce to be more productive and enjoy the benefits of BYOD.

"Sean Moshir has long been a cybersecurity visionary and innovator," said Alex Sill, former Vice President Business Development, PatchLink and security industry veteran. "When he founded PatchLink in 1991 (now part of Ivanti), he pioneered the multi-billion dollar patch management industry, which now secures over 90% of enterprise IT systems around the world. With CellTrust and the introduction of blockchain, he's applying that same ingenuity to secure and open up the mobile communication channel for highly regulated industries."

By partnering with leading archiving companies - Smarsh, Actiance, Micro Focus, Global Relay and ZL Technologies - CellTrust delivers out-of-the-box integration to provide long-term archiving capabilities allowing organizations to manage, validate, trace and archive voice, chat, text and multimedia messages in support of eDiscovery and regulatory compliance.

To learn more about SL2™ and the future of blockchain for secure mobile communication visit http://www.celltrust.com/products/celltrust-sl2/ or visit booth 39 at the 2018 FINRA Annual Conference in Washington DC May 21-23.

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications compliance enforcement, traceability and security for the financial services, government, and healthcare industries. The second generation of CellTrust SecureLine, SL2™ delivers a range of solutions for mobile-to-desktop deployment and has been successfully implemented with tens of thousands of licenses around the world. By focusing on the user experience, maximizing integration with enterprise infrastructure, SL2 enables the workforce to be more productive, and the client to be reassured, while eDiscovery and global regulatory compliance are enforced (Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, HIPAA, MiDFID II, FOIA). Learn more at www.celltrust.com.

