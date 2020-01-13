CellTrust CEO Sean Moshir Named an Arizona Business Leader in Cybersecurity for 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CellTrust Corporation, a pioneer and leading provider of global secure and compliant mobile communication for enterprise, announced today, Sean Moshir, CellTrust Chairman and CEO has been named an Arizona Business Leader in Cybersecurity for 2020.

For over thirty years AZ Big Media has been bringing readers across Arizona compelling business and lifestyle news through a range of publications available online and in print. Each year, over 5,000 business leaders from Arizona are nominated within their industry and area of expertise. A distinguished panel of their peers then selects the top 500 considered to be the most influential leaders.

"Throughout the many years I have known Sean, I have seen the high regard his employees hold for his leadership ability as well as their excitement for the leading edge technology they develop," said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. "Sean has also displayed his immense loyalty to Arizona and our technology community, turning down multiple offers to move some of his companies to California. He is an excellent example of what it means to be an Arizona business leader and is well-deserving of this award."

Widely recognized as one of the most influential cybersecurity CEOs in the industry, Sean Moshir is credited with founding the now multi-million-dollar security patch vulnerability management and remediation space when he established PatchLink Corporation (now Ivanti) in Arizona in 1991. Under Moshir's lead, PatchLink became one of the fastest growing companies in the US and provided many top-level US agencies, including the FBI, US ARMY, US NAVY, NASA, NIST, DISA, VA, NIH, USDA, EPA, HHS, with state-of-the-art Internet security. Additionally, Fortune 500 companies around the world, such as Shell, Lockheed Martin, Novell, IBM, Thompson, Kraft Foods, Harley Davidson and Bank of America, sought out PatchLink for their security expertise.

Moshir has attracted over $40 million USD in investment and venture capital for his companies in Arizona. His most recent venture CellTrust, founded in 2006 in Scottsdale, was recognized as the 54th Fastest Growing Telecommunications Company in the US by the INC. 500/5000. In 2008, Moshir and his team identified a market opportunity for secure compliant mobile communication in highly regulated environments such as finance (FINRA, SEC), healthcare (HIPAA), and government (FOIA, Sunshine Laws).

"I think my ability to recognize the raw energy people have in them and help them channel that energy in a positive way has been a driving force over the years. And, my ability to teamwork with, and adapt to many personalities has been a plus," said Sean Moshir, CellTrust Chairman and CEO.

CellTrust's pioneering SL2 mobile communication compliance technology is now the global market leader used by tens of thousands of people within the financial services, government and healthcare industries across 100+ countries.

AZ Big Media publication AZ Business Leaders 2020: https://azbigmedia.com/publications/azbusiness-leaders-2020/

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications, compliance enforcement, traceability, e-discovery and security, for highly regulated industries. Awarded Productivity App of the Year 2019, CellTrust SL2 helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage and archive text messaging, voice and chat communications, balance mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance. (Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, HIPAA). https://www.celltrust.com/

