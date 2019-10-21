CellTrust Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Instant Communications Security and Compliance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CellTrust Corporation, a pioneer and global RegTech leader in enterprise mobile communications compliance, capture, traceability and security announced today it has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Instant Communications Security and Compliance(1). Gartner identified CellTrust as a Representative Vendor in this research.

Gartner offers the following Strategic Planning Assumption in the Market Guide:

"By 2021, 80% of enterprises that require a solution for compliance of their instant communications will leverage a broader enterprise suite."

Gartner offers the following Market Definition in the Market Guide:

"The market for instant communications security and compliance consists of solutions that protect instant communications sent over networks, while also ensuring regulatory compliance."

Gartner offers the following Market Recommendations in the Market Guide:

"Clients often inquire whether an evaluation of consumer secure messaging options is available, and which are most frequently selected. While some of these solutions provide comparable specific security capabilities to enterprise-grade solutions, these are not enough to ensure proper enterprise-level security. Consumer solutions lack enterprise features such as administration, reporting, integration with directory services, archiving, monitoring, support and encryption certifications."

"A voice or text conversation over a consumer messaging app should be considered as a conversation between two individuals in a public space, such as a bus stop or coffee shop. Some level of anonymity and privacy should be expected, but there are some enterprise conversations that must take place in a private room."

"Apart from deployments limited to a handful of users, the total cost of purchasing and implementing an enterprise-grade solution is not as high as having to make a consumer solution work in specific enterprise scenarios."

"Security leaders must employ risk management to resolve their instant communication issues by acting on three levels: policy, add-on tools and stand-alone solutions."

"We feel our market experience concurs with Gartner's market recommendations for the Instant Communications Security and Compliance market," said Sean Moshir, CellTrust Chairman and CEO. "Our customers, some with users across 100+ countries, definitely require an enterprise-grade solution for SMS and Voice communication on BYOD/COPE deployments. We believe enterprise-grade mobile communication capture is the most risk-adverse and cost-effective way to leverage productivity and customer engagement while ensuring security and compliance."

Learn more about CellTrust SL2 for SMS and Voice Compliance

(1) Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Instant Communications Security and Compliance by Dionisio Zumerle, John Girard, Gregg Pessin, December 17, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, is a pioneer and global RegTech leader in enterprise mobile communications compliance, capture, traceability, eDiscovery and security for highly regulated industries. CellTrust helps organizations meet regulatory compliance, manage cybersecurity across their mobile device network, minimize risk and avoid data loss prevention. People within the financial services, government and healthcare industries in 100+ countries count on CellTrust SL2 to capture and protect their mobile communication. (SEC, FINRA, DFA, GLBA, SOX, IIROC, FCA, MiFID II, HIPAA, FOIA, Sunshine Laws). https://www.celltrust.com/

©2019 CellTrust Corporation. All rights reserved. CellTrust, the CellTrust logo, and the CellTrust product names and logos are either registered trademarks or trademarks of CellTrust Corporation. In addition, other companies' names and products mentioned in this document, if any, may be either registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners and do not imply endorsement, approval or affiliation with CellTrust.

Media Contact:

Tammara Anderton

PR@celltrust.com

+1.480.515.5200 Ext. 500

SOURCE CellTrust Corporation

Related Links

http://www.celltrust.com

