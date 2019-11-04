CellTrust Recognized in Three 2019 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CellTrust Corporation, a pioneer and global RegTech leader in enterprise mobile communications compliance, capture, traceability and security announced today it was recognized as a Sample Vendor for Secure Instant Communications in three recent Gartner Hype Cycle Reports: Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2019 (1). Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2019(2); the Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2019 (3).

Gartner's definition of Secure Instant Communications is: "Secure instant communications provide confidentiality and data retention for instant messaging, text messaging, voice and video communications. These communications take place between endpoint and mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, or personal computers."

According to the report, the Business Impact of Secure Instant Communications is:

"Secure instant communications solutions protect organizations against:

Leaks of sensitive information from messages, which can cause reputational damage to enterprises

Interception of communications due to industrial espionage and/or hacktivism

Noncompliance with regulatory requirements which can lead to penalties."



"To us, Secure Instant Communications already play a critical role in enterprise Privacy Management, Data Loss Prevention and Data Security Governance strategies," said Sean Moshir, CellTrust Chairman and CEO. "We are currently focusing on the financial services and government sectors, where data is both sensitive and highly regulated."

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, is a pioneer and global RegTech leader in enterprise mobile communications compliance, capture, traceability, eDiscovery and security for highly regulated industries. CellTrust helps organizations meet regulatory compliance, manage cybersecurity across their mobile device network, minimize risk and avoid data loss prevention. People within the financial services, government and healthcare industries in 100+ countries count on CellTrust SL2 to capture and protect their mobile communication. (SEC, FINRA, DFA, GLBA, SOX, IIROC, FCA, MiFID II, HIPAA, FOIA, Sunshine Laws). https://www.celltrust.com/

