Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces First Patient Dosing in Phase I Clinical Trial of Anti-CD20 CAR-T for Lymphoma in China

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced that it has initiated its Phase I Clinical Trial of anti-CD20 Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell ("CAR-T") targeting anti-CD19 treated, relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ("DLBCL") and small B-cell lymphoma patients in China, and dosed the first CD19 CAR-T relapsed DLBCL patient.

"DLBCL is a very aggressive form of lymphoma that advances quickly in both men and women. Based on our research and development, we believe CD20 is a promising target for CD19 CAR-T relapsed and small B-cell lymphoma patients who currently have no viable treatment options," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This CD20 CAR-T therapy is one of the multiple assets that CBMG is advancing amongst our oncology-hematology pipeline, which includes anti-BCMA CAR-T targeting relapsed and refractory Multiple Myeloma ("MM"). We continue to enroll MM patients in our anti-BCMA clinical trial."

"We intend to initiate the Alpha Fetoprotein T-cell Receptor ("AFP-TCR-T") program and recruit Hepatocellular Carcinoma patients as soon as practicable. As previously announced, we plan to conduct the next generation Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumor indications clinical trials in both the U.S. and in China. Our goal is to provide expeditious, safe and effective therapies to cancer patients who currently have limited treatment options," concluded Mr. Liu.

About the Phase I CD20 CAR-T Clinical Study

This Phase I interventional clinical study, conducted in leading clinical centers in China will enroll 12 patients initially to evaluate the safety and efficacy of anti-CD20 CAR-T therapy.



About Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) with DLBCL representing approximately 30% of newly diagnosed NHL cases in the United States and an even higher percentage of newly diagnosed NHL cases in China. DLBCL is an aggressive form of lymphoma that advances quickly and occurs in both men and women although slightly more common in men. The incidence of DLBCL increases with age with most patients over the age of 60. The current treatment options include chemotherapy, anti-CD19 targeted therapy, radiation and stem cell transplantation. However, for patients with refractory DLBCL (failed to respond to treatment) the dismal clinical response rates of 20%-30% with median overall survival of approximately 6 months represents a significant unmet medical need.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. It conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. Its GMP facilities in China, consisting of 12 independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards.

