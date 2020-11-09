Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported its financial results and business highlights for the third quarter of 2020.

Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chief Executive Officer, commented on Q3's progress:

"I'm excited to share our progress in our China Phase I Investigator Initiated Trial (IIT) assessing the safety and efficacy of an anti-CD20/19 bispecific CAR-T, C-CAR039, a 2nd generation novel bi-specific CAR-T therapy targeting both CD19 and CD20 antigens in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL). C-CAR039's objective is to improve both the response rate and duration of response while limiting antigen escape of CD19 following anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy. C-CAR039 is manufactured in a proprietary process with serum free, semi-automated, and functionally closed platform with reduced vein-to-vein time. Thus far we have seen a complete manufacturing success rate. As of October 30, 2020, 18 of the 21 enrolled patients received single dose C-CAR039 intravenous infusion with a dose range of 1.0 x 106 to 5.0 x 106 CAR-T cells/kg of body weight. 17 patients, including 15 patients with DLBCL, 1 with follicular lymphoma (FL) and 1 with transformed follicular lymphoma (tFL) are evaluable for safety (evaluated by CTCAE V5.0) and 16 patients have one month or longer efficacy data utilizing the 2014 Lugano Classification for the assessment of lymphoma. The median age of evaluable, infused patients was 60 years (range: 28–71 years). The median number of lines of prior therapies was 3 (range: 1-5). 11 of the 17 patients were stage III or IV patients (64.7%).

C-CAR039 treatment was well tolerated with no grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and with one grade 1 neurotoxicity event. Reversible grade 1 or 2 CRS was observed in 15/17 (88.2%) of patients. At the one-month efficacy evaluation, 15/16 patients showed clinical improvement with an objective response rate (ORR) of 94%. The best overall response (BOR) includes 14 CR (87.5%, 12 DLBCL, 1 FL and 1 tFL) and 1 partial response (PR). Cytopenia was mostly related to Cy/Flu lymphodepletion. 12 patients have at least 3-months follow-up data. The overall survival (OS) at 3 months is 100%. The median follow-up was 156 days (39-345 days), and the median duration of response (DOR) has not yet been reached. Furthermore, positive correlation between the expansion of C-CAR039 CAR-T cells detected in the peripheral blood of treated patients and tumor regression was observed. We remain optimistic that C-CAR039 shows a potentially competitive safety and a promising efficacy profile. We are planning further development in a multicenter Phase Ib trial in China and in the U.S.

Regarding our C-CAR088 anti-BCMA drug development for multiple myeloma (MM), to date we have infused 26 of the 28 patients enrolled in the IIT study in China. Our abstract for this study has been accepted for an oral presentation on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 1:15pm at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

(https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper138734.html)

We have been utilizing lung cancer tumor specimens for pre-clinical development and manufacturing in China and in the U.S. Upon completion of the Rockville, Maryland site in late Q4, we plan to conduct knowledge transfer from China to the U.S. and utilize our Rockville facility to support early stage U.S. clinical development for C-TIL051 tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and C-CAR039 for NHL.

We are also enrolling patients in China for our off-the-shelf AlloJoin® Phase II trial in the treatment of knee osteoarthritis (KOA). To date we have seen fewer than expected adverse events (AE) and AEs are limited to grades 1 and 2 in the trial participants. We also initiated development in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and Alzheimer's disease (AD) using allogeneic human adipose mesenchymal stem cell exosomes (haMSC-Exos) and extracellular vesicles, respectively, in Shanghai, China.

We are happy to report that we secured $25 million and $20 million in financing in August and October, respectively, to support our near-term clinical development and ongoing operations."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Net loss allocable to common stockholders for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $17.0 million and $42.1 million respectively, compared to $15.9 million and $37.3 million for the same periods in 2019.

was and respectively, compared to and for the same periods in 2019. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $5.1 million and $11.8 million , respectively, compared to $3.3 million and $10.0 million for the same periods in 2019.

were and , respectively, compared to and for the same periods in 2019. Research and development expenses for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $12.6 million and $30.5 million respectively, compared $13.1 million and $28.2 million for the same periods in 2019.

were and respectively, compared and for the same periods in 2019. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $33.2 million , compared to $28.4 million for the same period in 2019.

was , compared to for the same period in 2019. Cash and cash equivalents were $26 million as of September 30, 2020 , compared to $13.6 million as of June 30, 2020 .

as of , compared to as of . Short-term debt was $47.9 million as of September 30, 2020 , compared to $19.5 million as of June 30, 2020 .

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The company conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific. These partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) approved the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and has accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. The NMPA has also accepted CBMG's dossier for an IND application for clinical trials of anti-BCMA CAR-T. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts, including our statements regarding enrollment of clinical trial patients and expectations relating to the development, safety and efficacy of our drugs, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including risks relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including risks associated with the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to it. Generally, the words "believes," "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plans," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "presents," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions or the negative thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or to our future activities and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual activities, actions or achievements to be materially different from any future activities, actions or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company/Investor Contact:

Sarah Kelly

Director of Corporate Communications, CBMG

Phone: (301) 825-5320

Email: [email protected]

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)















September 30,

December 31,





2020

2019













Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,028,897

$ 15,443,649

Restricted cash -

17,000,000

Accounts receivable 32,295

-

Other receivables 297,919

750,943

Prepaid expenses 1,512,172

835,048

Total current assets 27,871,283

34,029,640













Investments -

240,000

Property, plant and equipment, net 24,686,304

21,434,414

Right of use 18,521,996

20,106,163

Goodwill 7,678,789

7,678,789

Intangibles, net 6,447,085

7,376,940

Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 7,880,917

6,458,354

Total assets $ 93,086,374

$ 97,324,300













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:







Short-term debt $ 47,870,256

$ 14,334,398

Accounts payable 2,747,583

2,039,686

Accrued expenses 1,726,200

1,904,829

Taxes payable 30,420

26,245

Other current liabilities 6,922,762

5,367,708

Total current liabilities 59,297,221

23,672,866













Other non-current liabilities 16,465,553

17,933,743

Total liabilities 75,762,774

41,606,609





































Stockholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares







authorized; none issued and outstanding as of







September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively -

-













Common stock, par value $.001, 300,000,000 shares authorized;







20,505,852 and 20,359,889 issued; and 19,450,353 and 19,304,390 outstanding,







as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 20,506

20,360

Treasury stock at cost; 1,055,499 shares of common stock (14,992,694)

(14,992,694)

as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively







Additional paid in capital 275,338,906

272,117,518

Accumulated deficit (242,084,133)

(199,966,543)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (958,985)

(1,460,950)

Total stockholders' equity 17,323,600

55,717,691













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 93,086,374

$ 97,324,300



CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Net sales and revenue

$ 32,295

$ -

$ 32,295

$ 49,265

















Operating expenses:















Cost of sales

7,618

-

7,618

8,087 General and administrative

5,100,189

3,326,630

11,812,062

9,955,073 Selling and marketing

-

38,267

-

121,779 Research and development

12,611,853

13,126,699

30,457,415

28,157,321 Impairment of investments

-

-

240,000

- Total operating expenses

17,719,660

16,491,596

42,517,095

38,242,260 Operating loss

(17,687,365)

(16,491,596)

(42,484,800)

(38,192,995)

















Other income















Interest income, net

2,774

352,935

38,343

631,986 Other income, net

646,587

274,430

330,642

267,043 Total other income

649,361

627,365

368,985

899,029 Loss before taxes

(17,038,004)

(15,864,231)

(42,115,815)

(37,293,966)

















Income taxes credit (provision)

-

325

(1,775)

(3,425)



































Net loss

$ (17,038,004)

$ (15,863,906)

$ (42,117,590)

$ (37,297,391) Other comprehensive income (loss):















Cumulative translation adjustment

894,793

(303,821)

501,965

(303,220) Total other comprehensive income (loss):

894,793

(303,821)

501,965

(303,220)

















Comprehensive loss

$ (16,143,211)

$ (16,167,727)

$ (41,615,625)

$ (37,600,611)

















Net loss per share :















Basic and diluted

$ (0.88)

$ (0.82)

$ (2.17)

$ (1.98)



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted

19,433,988

19,256,129

19,390,235

18,881,266

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2020

2019





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$ (42,117,590)

$ (37,297,391) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash







used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

4,850,349

4,099,029 Loss on disposal of assets

150

32,236 Stock based compensation expense

2,695,850

3,109,410 Other than temporary impairment on long-term investments

240,000

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(32,295)

763 Other receivables

458,119

(491,974) Prepaid expenses

(658,723)

55,519 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,076,037)

(1,920,077) Accounts payable

1,021,393

4,695,220 Accrued expenses

(207,542)

(359,332) Other current liabilities

1,735,950

(297,512) Taxes payable

4,175

(325) Other non-current liabilities

(84,093)

13,035 Net cash used in operating activities

(33,170,294)

(28,361,399)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from disposal of assets

-

172,007 Purchases of intangibles

(175,632)

(804,042) Purchases of assets

(7,057,292)

(8,645,724) Net cash used in investing activities

(7,232,924)

(9,277,759)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock

-

17,166,199 Proceeds from exercise of stock options

525,684

195,731 Proceeds from short-term debt

47,851,757

14,546,035 Repayment of short-term debt

(14,315,898)

- Repurchase of treasury stock

-

(1,039,028) Net cash provided by financing activities

34,061,543

30,868,937









EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(73,077)

(6,982)









DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(6,414,752)

(6,777,203) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

32,443,649

52,812,880 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD

$ 26,028,897

$ 46,035,677



















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

















Income tax refund

$ 3,200

$ -









Cash paid for income taxes

$ 800

$ 3,750









Interest expense paid

$ 110,982

$ 309,410









Interest income from pledged bank deposits received, netting off withholding tax

$ 460,041

$ -

SOURCE Cellular Biomedicine Group