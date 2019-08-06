Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported its financial results and business highlights for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

"During the second quarter of 2019, we made strides in advancing CBMG's clinical pipeline in China. This includes expansion to multiple sites, dose escalation and robust patient recruitment for our B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CAR-T program targeting multiple myeloma (MM). We have finished enrolling patients for the first cohort in a dose escalation study and currently are enrolling patients for the second cohort. We are also expanding the study into multiple sites. We are moving the alpha-fetoprotein T-cell receptor (AFP-TCR-T) program forward and will start to screen and enroll patients in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). We are actively preparing for a multisite trial for our AlloJoin® therapy for Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA)," commented Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chief Executive Officer of CBMG.

Mr. Liu continued, "We continue to leverage the investigator initiated trial (IIT) process in China and plan to initiate these cancer clinical trials in the U.S. when we see positive proof of concept signals in the IIT studies in China. This allows us to prioritize and focus on developing clinical assets with the most potential and best chance to win both in China and globally."

Business Highlights for the Second Quarter and First Half 2019:

Advanced myriad of our immune-oncology (I/O) and regenerative medicine assets for the next stage in the translational medicine process, comprised of fine-tuning process development, multiple sites trial, increases in patient recruitment, and dose escalation;

Preparing to bring our I/O assets to the U.S. market.

Upcoming Clinical Milestones:

Present update of clinical data for CBMG's anti-BCMA CAR-T in the fourth quarter of 2019

Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half 2019:

Net loss allocable to common stock holders for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $12.1 million and $21.4 million respectively, compared to $9.2 million and $17.7 million for the same periods in 2018.

was and respectively, compared to and for the same periods in 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $3.2 million and $6.6 million , respectively, compared to $3.1 million and $6.3 million for the same periods in 2018.

were and , respectively, compared to and for the same periods in 2018. Research and development expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $9.1 million and $15 million respectively, compared $6.2 million and $11.4 million for the same periods in 2018, primarily due to the increased clinical development for our leading cell therapy targets.

were and respectively, compared and for the same periods in 2018, primarily due to the increased clinical development for our leading cell therapy targets. Net cash used in operating activities for first half of 2019 was $18.7 million , compared $13.7 million for the same period in 2018.

, compared for the same period in 2018. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $56.7 million as of June 30, 2019 , compared to $62.0 million as of March 31, 2019 .

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. We conduct immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from our integrated GMP laboratory. Our GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Our Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China and a Phase IIb trial in China for Rejoin® autologous Human Adipose-derived Mesenchymal Progenitor Cell (haMPC) for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) as well as a Phase I trial in China for AlloJoin™ (CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" haMPC) for the treatment of KOA. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include those regarding our ability to implement our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, including regulatory approval of our IND applications, our plan to configure part of our Shanghai facility with GE Healthcare's FlexFactory platform, our ability to execute on proposed new products, services or development thereof, results of our clinical research and development, regulatory infrastructure governing cell therapy and cellular biopharmaceuticals, our ability to enter into agreements with any necessary manufacturing, marketing and/or distribution partners for purposes of commercialization, our ability to seek intellectual property rights for our product candidates, competition in the industry in which we operate, overall market conditions, any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and other risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although CBMG believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will be obtained. CBMG does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













For the Six Months Ended



June 30,



2019

2018





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$(21,433,485)

$(17,682,499) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,659,038

2,486,145 Loss on disposal of assets

92,487

2,721 Stock based compensation expense

2,113,535

2,477,614 Other than temporary impairment on long-term investments

-

29,424 Interest expense

158,430

- Interest from pledged bank deposits

(317,696)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

785

66,451 Other receivables

(19,821)

20,006 Prepaid expenses

(572,978)

(579,479) Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets

(978,505)

(649,262) Accounts payable

333,463

114,249 Accrued expenses

(818,327)

(9,892) Deferred income

-

(4,515) Other current liabilities

205,632

166,870 Other non-current liabilities

(74,105)

(93,732) Net cash used in operating activities

(18,651,547)

(13,655,899)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from disposal of assets

359

- Putting six-month deposits with the banks

-

(10,000,000) Purchases of intangibles

(752,449)

(34,172) Purchases of assets

(7,468,850)

(2,167,527) Net cash used in investing activities

(8,220,940)

(12,201,699)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock

17,166,199

30,506,521 Proceeds from exercise of stock options

150,788

1,165,763 Proceeds from short-term debt

14,546,035

- Interest paid

(145,159)

- Repurchase of treasury stock

(1,039,028)

(2,536,064) Net cash provided by financing activities

30,678,835

29,136,220









EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

94,518

(61,177)









INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

3,900,866

3,217,445 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

52,812,880

21,568,422 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD

$56,713,746

$24,785,867



















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

















Cash paid for income taxes

$3,750

$2,400





















































June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:







Restricted cash

$17,000,000

$- Cash and cash equivalents

39,713,746

24,785,867









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$56,713,746

$24,785,867













CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)













June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018









Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $39,713,746

$52,812,880 Restricted cash 17,000,000

- Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of nil and $94,868 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively -

787 Other receivables 440,847

101,909 Prepaid expenses 2,262,527

1,692,135 Total current assets 59,417,120

54,607,711









Investments 240,000

240,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,992,728

15,193,761 Right of use 15,203,003

15,938,203 Goodwill 7,678,789

7,678,789 Intangibles, net 7,868,803

7,970,692 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 7,286,803

5,952,193 Total assets $117,687,246

$107,581,349









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Liabilities:





Short-term debt $14,546,035

$- Accounts payable 1,351,930

422,752 Accrued expenses 1,058,273

1,878,926 Taxes payable 28,950

28,950 Other current liabilities 5,186,335

5,710,578 Total current liabilities 22,171,523

8,041,206









Other non-current liabilities 13,338,721

14,321,751 Total liabilities 35,510,244

22,362,957





























Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively -

-









Common stock, par value $.001, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 20,301,425 and 19,120,781 issued; and 19,245,926 and 18,119,282 outstanding, as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 20,301

19,121 Treasury stock at cost; 1,055,499 and 1,001,499 shares of common stock as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (14,992,694)

(13,953,666) Additional paid in capital 270,033,960

250,604,618 Accumulated deficit (171,415,974)

(149,982,489) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,468,591)

(1,469,192) Total stockholders' equity 82,177,002

85,218,392









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $117,687,246

$107,581,349











CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net sales and revenue

$-

$77,313

$49,265

$128,274

















Operating expenses:















Cost of sales

-

54,393

8,087

76,693 General and administrative

3,180,709

3,121,695

6,628,443

6,310,492 Selling and marketing

41,252

92,880

83,512

167,465 Research and development

9,062,526

6,166,556

15,030,622

11,440,507 Impairment of long-term investments

-

29,424

-

29,424 Total operating expenses

12,284,487

9,464,948

21,750,664

18,024,581 Operating loss

(12,284,487)

(9,387,635)

(21,701,399)

(17,896,307)

















Other income :















Interest income, net

182,017

116,835

279,051

122,284 Other income (expense), net

7,123

84,724

(7,387)

93,924 Total other income

189,140

201,559

271,664

216,208 Loss before taxes

(12,095,347)

(9,186,076)

(21,429,735)

(17,680,099)

















Income taxes provision

(1,350)

-

(3,750)

(2,400)



































Net loss

$(12,096,697)

$(9,186,076)

$(21,433,485)

$(17,682,499) Other comprehensive income (loss):















Cumulative translation adjustment

(395,525)

(1,120,722)

601

(302,361) Total other comprehensive income (loss):

(395,525)

(1,120,722)

601

(302,361)

















Comprehensive loss

$(12,492,222)

$(10,306,798)

$(21,432,884)

$(17,984,860)

















Net loss per share :















Basic and diluted

$(0.63)

$(0.53)

$(1.15)

$(1.03)



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted

19,223,113

17,487,184

18,690,729

17,116,944



















