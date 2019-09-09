Cellular Biomedicine Group to Present at 5th Annual CAR-TCR Summit in Boston

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming Annual CAR-TCR Summit in Boston, MA September 10-13, 2019.

Wednesday, September 11, 2:47pm

Yihong Yao, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

"Meeting the Challenge of Delivering Cell & Gene Therapy Products to Patients in China"

Medical digitalization will fundamentally transform research, clinical, and healthcare as a whole

How China can advance the progress in novel therapy modalities

A copy of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. It conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. It's Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) approved the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin™, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogeneic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and has accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

