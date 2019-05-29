Cellular Biomedicine Group to Present at International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy Annual Meeting

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) (CBMG or the Company), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced that the Company will feature at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) annual meeting being held May 29-June 1, 2019 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Tony (Bizuo) Liu, CEO, and Robin Ng, Strategy Lead of Technology and Manufacturing will participate in various sessions during the meeting, focusing on the Company's commercial scale manufacturing capabilities, its proprietary technologies, and its major strategic partnerships.

Thursday, May 30, 11:00-12:15

SFC Track Session 1 – Think Big and Thing Early to Prevent Failure at Commercial Scale

Speaker: Robin Ng, Strategy Lead of Technical and Manufacturing

Thursday, May 30, 12:30-13:30

Corporate Tutorial Hosted by GE Healthcare – Driving Speed to Market Through Collaboration

Participant: Robin Ng, Strategy Lead of Technology and Manufacturing

Friday, May 31 from 13:45-15:15

Plenary Session 4 – Regional Strategies for Expanding Global CGT Access

Speaker: Tony (Bizuo) Liu, CEO

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. We conduct immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from our integrated GMP laboratory. Our GMP facilities in China, consisting of 12 independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include those regarding our ability to implement our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, including regulatory approval of our IND applications, our plan to configure part of our Shanghai facility with GE Healthcare's FlexFactory platform, our ability to execute on our obligations under the terms of our licensing and collaboration arrangement with Novartis, our ability to execute on proposed new products, services or development thereof, results of our clinical research and development, regulatory infrastructure governing cell therapy and cellular biopharmaceuticals, our ability to enter into agreements with any necessary manufacturing, marketing and/or distribution partners for purposes of commercialization, our ability to seek intellectual property rights for our product candidates, competition in the industry in which we operate, overall market conditions, any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and other risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, quarterly reports on form 10-Q, current reports on form 8-K and annual reports on form 10-K. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although CBMG believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will be obtained. CBMG does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

