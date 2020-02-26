Cellular Biomedicine Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 28, 2020

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Friday, February 28th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, featuring remarks by Tony Liu, Executive Director, CEO and CFO of CBMG.

What: Cellular Biomedicine Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call



Date: Friday, February 28, 2020



Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



Live Call: Toll-Free: 1-877-423-9813 International: 1-201-689-8573



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138289



Replay: Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13699688 (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 13, 2020)

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.cellbiomedgroup.com/.

