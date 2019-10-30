Cellular Biomedicine Group to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Wednesday, November 6th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Tony Liu, Executive Director, CEO and CFO of CBMG.

What: Cellular Biomedicine Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call



Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019



Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



Live Call: Toll-Free: 1-855-327-6837 International: 1-631-891-4304



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136796



Replay: Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 10007976 (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 20, 2019)

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. It conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

