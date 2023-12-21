Cellular Glass Market to grow by USD 129.7 million from 2023 to 2028; Increased emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellular glass market is expected to grow by USD 129.7 million from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (closed glass and open glass), product type (block and shell and foam glass gravel), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The Increased emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is a key factor driving market growth. Energy-efficient buildings have the primary advantage of being able to use less energy for heating and cooling, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and lower operational costs. In addition, it contributes to reduced loss of heat or gain and thus lower energy consumption for temperature control due to its low conduction coefficient and moisture resistance.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cellular Glass Market 2024-2028

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the cellular glass market: Beerenberg AS, Dehe Technology Group Co., LTD, Energocell, Excelsior Ceramic Industries, FOAMit, GLAPOR Schaumglasdammstoffe, Huaneng Zhongtian Energy Conservation Technology Group Co., Ltd. , IBSL Group, INSULTHERM, Misapor AG, MOWCO INDUSTRY LTD, Owens Corning, POLYDROS S.A., Refaglass s.r.o., SCHLUSSELBAUER TECHNOLOGY GMBH and CO KG, Shanghai Metal Corp., Sun Refractories , Wedge Industries Ltd, ZHEJIANG ZHENSHEN INSULATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.LTD, and Tianjin Huali Thermal Insulation Building Material Co., Ltd

Market to observe 3.05% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Technological advancements in cellular glass production are a major trend in the market.

These innovations represent changes in the structure of cells, reduced temperature conductivity, and improved energy efficiency for buildings and industrial applications.

Furthermore, the durability and longevity of cellular glass products have improved as a result of new manufacturing techniques and formulations that allow them to be used for longer periods under harsh conditions.

Significant Challenge

The lack of standardization in cellular glass products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

There can be differences in the quality of cell glass products from different manufacturers due to a lack of standardized testing methods as well as requirements for quality.

In addition, the performance of cell glass insulation may differ as a consequence of product standards that do not specify clear specifications on properties such as heat conductivity, compression strength, and moisture resistance.

Keg Segments:

The closed glass segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Closed cellular glass segments for the protection of pipes in industrial settings are becoming more and more popular. Furthermore, this material offers very good heat insulation to avoid loss or gain in the pipes. In addition, in particular, on flat or lower-lope roof systems it is sometimes applied as a material for insulation that has been sealed by cellular glass.

Cellular Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 129.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.05 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beerenberg AS, Dehe Technology Group Co., LTD, Energocell, Excelsior Ceramic Industries, FOAMit, GLAPOR Schaumglasdammstoffe, Huaneng Zhongtian Energy Conservation Technology Group Co., Ltd. , IBSL Group, INSULTHERM, Misapor AG, MOWCO INDUSTRY LTD, Owens Corning, POLYDROS S.A., Refaglass s.r.o., SCHLUSSELBAUER TECHNOLOGY GMBH and CO KG, Shanghai Metal Corp., Sun Refractories , Wedge Industries Ltd, ZHEJIANG ZHENSHEN INSULATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.LTD, and Tianjin Huali Thermal Insulation Building Material Co., Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

