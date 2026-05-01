Cellular Glutathione Shines During Stress Awareness Month

Combatting Oxidative Stress at a Cellular Level Is a Promising Health Option in a Month Devoted to Understanding (and Managing) Stress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- April is Stress Awareness Month. In a time devoted to slowing down and calming down, the creators of the cellular glutathione supplement Continual-G are pointing to cellular health as a baseline for destressing.

Stress and cellular health are closely connected. Stress spurs the creation of cortisol in the body as well as oxidative stress. Oxidative stress happens when our cells are exposed to excess levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and other free radicals. Free radicals are continuously produced by cells, and they must be kept in balance. If the rate of free radical production exceeds the cell's antioxidant capacity to detoxify them, the cell will suffer oxidative stress. This will lead to cell and tissue damage, which will negatively influence your health during aging and exercise. Long-term exposure to cellular oxidative stress is associated with the etiology of most chronic medical disorders.

Many are looking to boost their cellular glutathione levels as a potential solution to poor health. Glutathione provides a critical defense system that guards cells from stressful situations. The more free radicals produced by ongoing stress, the more glutathione is needed. If cells cannot make enough glutathione on their own, supplementation may be needed — but the trick is finding one that will be effective.

"Glutathione is the 'master antioxidant' and is central to controlling cellular oxidative stress," said Rajan Shah, President of Inid Research Lab LLC, which owns the supplement Continual-G®. "However, simply taking a glutathione supplement, GlyNAC, or NAC will be of little help as none of them, including liposomal glutathione, can increase cellular glutathione, which means they are just not bioavailable. Some of them may increase glutathione levels in blood plasma, but that is not of any value as it is inside cells where glutathione is needed. The only theoretical and clinically proven option to boost your cellular glutathione is glutathione's immediate precursor, gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC). Our breakthrough supplement Continual-G contains a proprietary formulation of GGC, Glyteine ®, which will boost your cellular glutathione in a dose-dependent manner, where a single 400 mg dose in capsule or beverage powder form will give up to a 25% increase within 2 hours. These increases provide your cells with more antioxidant power to win the fight to neutralize excess free radicals and alleviate oxidative stress."

During a month focused on stress, it's important to look beyond the basics and think on a cellular level. Continual-G goes beyond deep breaths and calm thoughts by offering real, natural, tangible support through a daily supplement that actually does what it claims to do. It helps address stress at a cellular level so the body can stay calm and strong every day.

About Continual-G®

Continual-G® is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2019, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides cells with what it needs to increase their natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G® stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

Media Contact:

Rajan Shah

832-953-2791

[email protected]

SOURCE Continual-G