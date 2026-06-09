Growing Evidence Points to Glutathione's Role in Health. But the Form of Glutathione Supplementation Matters

Continual-G Creators Explain: Cellular Glutathione Supplements Are the Only Clinically Proven Way to Substantially Raise Glutathione Homeostasis Levels

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study has shed further light on the role of glutathione (GSH) in cellular health. The master antioxidant is already known for its role in things like managing oxidative stress, neutralizing harmful free radical damage, and supporting immune health. Continual-G points out that while GSH is important, simply supplementing with glutathione isn't enough to help. The supplement has to be in a form that is bioavailable to cells, too.

As glutathione continues to command the health conversation in 2026, a new study has added its voice to the mix. Researchers at Rockefeller University report that glutathione helps keep iron levels in check and even helps with protein folding.

The team at Continual-G stresses that, while this growing body of evidence continues to highlight the critical role of glutathione in health, it is important to pair this new information with an effort to prevent misinformation around how to use glutathione supplements.

"Evidence like this latest report is adding to the attention glutathione is getting," said Rajan Shah, President of Inid Research Lab LLC, which owns the supplement Continual-G®. "This is good, but it's just as important to make sure people are reacting to it by taking the right kind of cellular glutathione supplements for real health impact."

Shah and his team have spent many years of collective research linking low cellular glutathione levels to chronic health problems. They also worked to find effective ways to achieve elevated cellular glutathione levels to counteract health concerns that come when glutathione levels fall below homeostasis.

The result of their efforts is Continual-G®, a unique cellular glutathione supplement that stands out due to its key ingredient Glyteine®, a proprietary form of the glutathione precursor called gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC).

"In the late 1970s," said Shah, "a team of researchers discovered that providing this building block for glutathione was what cells needed. Not the glutathione itself. This is because GGC can penetrate the mitochondria and get into the cells, where it is turned into GSH. The game changer is that we're not just talking about replenishing baseline glutathione. When there is plenty of GGC in the body, more glutathione is produced, lifting it above baseline homeostasis levels."

As a result of this breakthrough, Continual-G is a glutathione supplement that works on a cellular level. It is hyper-bioavailable, effective, and the only supplement of its kind on the market with efficacy backed by human clinical studies.

"Glutathione is a basic part of your health," said Shah, "but understanding that is just the first step. We created Continual-G® to help people to use that understanding to access a form of cellular glutathione supplementation that genuinely supports their cells and improves their healthspan."

About Continual-G®

Continual-G® is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2019, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides cells with what they need to increase their natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G® stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

Media Contact:

Rajan Shah

832-953-2791

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SOURCE Continual-G