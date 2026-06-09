Continual-G Highlights Cellular Health to "Stay in the Game" This Summer

Cellular Glutathione Supplementation Can Help Maintain a Baseline of Health During the Busy Warm Weather Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the warmer weather increases, people are getting outside more. They are planning vacations, taking trips, and exercising more often. The cellular glutathione supplement brand Continual-G points to cellular glutathione as a baseline preventive health and wellness step to help "stay in the game" this summer.

The summer comes with a variety of challenges. Heat, energy output, UV exposure — these all have the potential to put stress on people. This doesn't just create a general sense of stress. It can impact the body on a cellular level.

For example, one human study found that dehydration and heat stress can influence glutathione (GSH) levels. The natural uptick in physical exercise and exertion that comes with warmer weather also increases oxidative stress. (Glutathione is considered the body's "master antioxidant" and helps manage oxidative stress.) GSH also helps protect the skin from oxidative stress and inflammation due to UV radiation.

The need for healthy glutathione levels is never more poignant than in the summer. And yet, while glutathione supplementation is popular at the moment, the team at Continual-G is highlighting cellular glutathione as one of the key differentiating factors in effective preventive preparation for the summer stresses and strains.

"Many glutathione supplements break down before they can get into the bloodstream," said Rajan Shah, President of Inid Research Lab LLC, which owns the supplement Continual-G®. "Even if the glutathione does get into the blood, it is often unable to get into the cells, where it is needed."

Shah points to glutathione precursors as the ideal solution. These are forms of amino acids that are needed to create glutathione, but which have not been fully converted into GSH yet. This is often the bottleneck where the body struggles to create enough glutathione fast enough to maintain homeostasis levels when the body comes under stress.

Continual-G's unique ingredient, Glyteine®, is a proprietary form of the glutathione precursor gamma-glutamylcystene or GGC, which cells can absorb and use to naturally create more glutathione. This doesn't just maintain homeostasis. It can boost glutathione levels before high-stress events. Critically, Glyteine® is also the only compound of this kind on the market with a published clinical study showing an increase in cellular glutathione through a single daily oral dose.

"Glutathione is a powerful way to prepare your body for warm-weather stress," said Shah. "But don't buy into the hype. Simply taking a generic glutathione supplement isn't enough. If you want to truly give your body the building blocks it needs for cellular health, make sure you're using a science-backed product like Continual-G that has clinically proven it can help your cells get what they need to protect you from exercise, heat, UV rays, and whatever else your body faces this summer."

About Continual-G®

Continual-G® is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2019, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides cells with what they need to increase their natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G® stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

Media Contact:

Rajan Shah

832-953-2791

[email protected]

SOURCE Continual-G