Cellular Health Screening Market Size to Grow by USD 1.92 Bn| 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The expanding applications of cellular health screening in personalized medicine are one of the primary factors driving the worldwide industrial market expansion. Medical misdiagnosis affects a large number of people in the United States , and the elements that cause it can be delayed, leading to the wrong diagnosis.

Misdiagnosis has been shown to cause actual injury to patients, resulting in lasting impairment or death. In the United States , it is estimated that unneeded or inaccurate diagnoses account for 30-32% of annual healthcare spending. As a result of its tailored treatment pathways, personalized medicine improves clinical practice quality while lowering total healthcare costs in this scenario.

One of the major impediments to the global industrial market's expansion is a scarcity of qualified laboratory specialists. The majority of medical personnel are unaware of the technology, its advantages, and how to handle patients during point-of-care (POC) testing. Routine laboratory processes, such as adequate patient preparation, sample collection, calibration, instrument maintenance, and quality control, are foreign to many medical workers.

The cellular health screening market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, India, Germany, and the UK are the key market for cellular health screening in North America.

Over the forecast period, increased insurance coverage, increased R&D expenditure, an increase in the geriatric population with chronic diseases, high healthcare spending, and increased promotions about the use of point-of-care (POC) tests for early disease detection will aid the cellular health screening market growth in North America.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the office segment's cellular health screening market share will expand significantly. Although many cellular health screening tests are available directly to patients, several companies prefer to have their services delivered by a physician to assure patient safety and sample collection accuracy. In the next years, such factors will propel the worldwide cellular health screening market through the office segment.

Vendor Insights

Cellular Health Screening Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings·

Bondi Health & Wellness



Cell Science Systems Ltd. Corp.



Genova Diagnostics Inc.



Immundiagnostik AG



Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings



Life Length SL



OPKO Health Inc.



Quest Diagnostics Inc.



Repeat Diagnostics Inc.



SpectraCell Laboratories Inc.



Telomere Diagnostics Inc.

Cellular Health Screening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bondi Health & Wellness, Cell Science Systems Ltd. Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Immundiagnostik AG, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Life Length SL, OPKO Health Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Repeat Diagnostics Inc., SpectraCell Laboratories Inc., and Telomere Diagnostics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

