Cellular Intelligence Expands Leadership Team with Seasoned AI and Biotech Industry Executives

New chief strategy officer and chief marketing officer join to help lead the company's next phase of growth at the frontier of AI and biology.

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Intelligence, the AI company building a universal foundation model of cell signaling, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to its executive team, as it prepares for the next phase of growth. Jonathan Alspaugh, chief strategy officer, joins with over 15 years of experience in biopharma strategy, finance, and operations. Adam Weinroth, chief marketing officer, brings over two decades of experience scaling AI and deep-tech platforms. The appointments expand Cellular Intelligence's leadership at an inflection point in its mission to decode the language of cellular signaling in order to advance novel therapeutic applications.

In May, the company acquired STEM-PD, an investigational Phase 2-ready Parkinson's disease cell therapy program, from Novo Nordisk. STEM-PD gives Cellular Intelligence its own path to patients and works as a proving ground for the company's technology platform. The platform, combined with the STEM-PD program, is designed to expedite scalable manufacturing of the stem cell-derived investigational therapy and create a data flywheel that feeds clinical and manufacturing insights back into the company's models. Alspaugh and Weinroth join to help advance the company and its technology towards substantial value creation across multiple channels, including the company's own therapeutic pipeline, industry partnerships, and fundamental scientific research.

"We founded Cellular Intelligence on the belief that decoding the language of cellular communication moves us toward a future where biology can be a matter of design, not just destiny. That conviction hasn't changed. What has changed is that we're ready to lay the groundwork for our business strategy and the next stage of our scientific and technology efforts," said Micha Breakstone, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Cellular Intelligence. "Jonathan and Adam are exactly the leaders to do that. Jonathan builds strategy at the intersection of deep science and capital, and Adam has spent his career creating categories for platforms that redefine their industries."

Alspaugh most recently served as president and chief strategy officer of RyCarma Therapeutics and previously as president and chief financial officer of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, where he led the company's merger with Spyre Therapeutics. Before moving into operating roles, he spent a decade in investment banking, mostly at Evercore, where he advised biopharma companies through mergers, acquisitions, and financings. He brings a combination of technical depth and financial fluency, holding a master's from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology, an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and bachelor's and master's degrees in nuclear engineering and radiological sciences from the University of Michigan.

"Data is the durable advantage in AI. Cellular Intelligence generates cell signaling data to train its foundation model at a scale that positions it in a class of its own. We can also draw data from our own clinical programs," said Alspaugh, referring to the recent STEM-PD acquisition. "CI is pioneering a new paradigm for understanding biology and ultimately developing novel drugs. That is what brought me here and what will continue to attract capital, enable partnerships, and advance breakthrough science."

Weinroth brings decades of experience building categories for AI and software platforms. He most recently served as chief marketing officer of Form Bio, the genome engineering and genetic medicine platform spun out of Colossal Biosciences, the de-extinction company, where he built Form Bio's brand, market positioning, and go-to-market engine. Earlier, he served as chief marketing officer of Invoiced, acquired by Flywire in 2024, and in various roles at other category-leading technology companies. He holds a BBA and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

"Only a few times in a generation does a field fundamentally change direction. Biology is at the doorstep of one of those moments, and Cellular Intelligence is defining what comes next," said Weinroth. "The ambition of its science, and the caliber of the people involved, place CI among the most consequential companies anywhere in biology today. I'm excited and honored to help shape a company and category this important, this early on."

To learn more about Cellular Intelligence, visit www.cellularintelligence.com.

About Cellular Intelligence

Cellular Intelligence is building a universal foundation model for cell signaling to understand, predict, and ultimately control how cells behave, transforming biology from trial and error into an engineering discipline. A clinical-stage AI company, Cellular Intelligence holds the global rights to STEM-PD, an investigational Phase 2-ready cell therapy for Parkinson's disease with FDA Fast Track designation, acquired from Novo Nordisk. The company's founding team includes repeat AI entrepreneur Dr. Micha Breakstone (Chorus.ai, acquired for $575M), the Head of the Fundamental AI Group at MIT, and four professors from Harvard Medical School and the University of Washington, including the Chair of Genetics at Harvard, collectively holding five National Academy memberships. Based in Boston, Cellular Intelligence has raised over $70M from Khosla Ventures, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Novo Nordisk, and AMD Ventures.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cellular Intelligence