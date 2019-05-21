Cellular Interception Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellular Interception Market: Overview

The cellular interception market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2027, wherein the period from 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.







It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global cellular interception market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, regulations and policies, value chain analysis, and Porter's Five Force Analysis.Further, key trend analysis included in the report highlights technological developments and their impact considerations.



A market attractiveness analysis has been provided to offer a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the cellular interception market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.



Global Cellular Interception Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of component, technology, system type, application, and geography.In terms of component, the market has been classified into hardware, and software.



By technology, the market is categorized into code-division multiple access (CDMA), global system for mobile communications (GSM), active GSM system, passive GSM system, semi-active GSM system, 3G/4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE), satellite cellular communication system, hybrid system, and others (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS).By system type, the cellular interception market is segmented into strategic interception system (ULIN – Unlimited Interceptor), and tactical interception system (IBIS — in-between Interception System).



The market classified by application is divided into public sector and private sector.Based on geography, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global cellular interception market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Additionally, the report highlights competitive scenario and trends in which the cellular interception market concentration rate and mergers & acquisitions, and expansions undertaken by companies are provided.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global cellular interception market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market.The comprehensive cellular interception market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the cellular interception market growth.



This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the cellular interception market, and growth trends of each segment and region.It includes basic overview, revenue, and strategy and developments under the company profile section.



Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces Analysis explains the five forces, namely buyer's bargaining power, supplier's bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the cellular interception market.



Global Cellular Interception Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, construction projects by region & end use industry, and industry white papers are referred.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the cellular interception market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer first-hand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends and outlook etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Cellular Interception Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global cellular interception market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Ability, Inc., ADS Group, Axiom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Endoacustica Europe s.r.l., HSS Development, Netline Communications Technologies (NCT) Ltd., NovoQuad, Inc., PICSIX, Shoghi Communications Ltd., Stratign, and TheSpyPhone.



The global cellular interception market is segmented as below:



Global Cellular Interception Market, by Component

Hardware

Software



Global Cellular Interception Market, by Technology

Code-division Multiple Access (CDMA)

Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)

Active GSM System

Passive GSM System

Semi-active GSM System

3G/4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

Satellite Cellular Communication System

Hybrid System

Others (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS)



Global Cellular Interception Market, by System Type

Strategic Interception System (ULIN – Unlimited Interceptor)

Tactical Interception System (IBIS — in-between Interception System)



Global Cellular Interception Market, by Application

Public Sector

Private Sector



Global Cellular Interception Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



