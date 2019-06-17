Cellular Interception Market to Reach US$978.3 Mn By 2027 - Rapid Urbanization to Promote Industry Growth; Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cellular interception market is eminently competitive and fragmented due to the presence of many prominent players in the market, states an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Some of the leading companies in the global cellular interception market include Axiom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ADS Group, HSS Development, NovoQuad, Inc., and Shoghi Communications Ltd. The competition is expected to highly intensify with increasing number of players in the market.

Rising number of criminal activities across the globe is expected to boost the global cellular interception market during the forecast period. The global cellular interception market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2016 to 2027. The global cellular interception market is anticipated to reach revenue estimation US$978.3 mn by the end of 2027.

In terms of geography, the global cellular interception is predicted to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. Middle East and Latin America is projected to come up as a lucrative region in the upcoming years. The growth in this region is expected to be due to stringent law enforcement by law makers and military. On the basis of components, the global cellular interception is segmented into hardware and software. But, hardware segmented is anticipated to register a highest growth during the forecast period.

Swift Urbanization to Promote Cellular Interception Market

Due to rapid urbanization, there is expected to be widespread deployment of telecommunication systems in cities across the globe. This is expected to increase the demand for cellular interception. This is projected to play a pivotal role in the robust expansion of the global cellular interception market in the upcoming years. Moreover, rising incidences of cyber-crimes and other criminal activities in the cities are paving way for increasing demand for cellular interception. Hence, the global cellular market is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the upcoming years.

Additionally, the cellular interception has the capability of recording the communication and show the exact location of then communication devices is anticipated to increase demand for cellular interception. This helps the various agencies like detective, police, and others to prevent crime and reduce the crime rates in the global arena. Hence, the global cellular interception market is projected to be increase the demand in the upcoming years.

Stringent Law Enforcement to Strengthen Growth in Cellular Interception Market

The local law makers and federal law enforcing agencies are enforcing stringent laws to combat with local crimes and several organized crimes that take place across the cities of world. Additionally, the telecommunication service providers have to abide by the international standards to facilitate lawful service between the users and network providers. Thus, the global cellular interception market is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years.

Moreover, adoption of technologies such as 4G and LTE is expected to cause mass adoption of mobile communications devices for large volume of data transfer, voice calls, etc. Also, high use of internet is projected to cause huge demand for cellular interception, owing to strengthening of the global cellular interception market in the upcoming years.

Development of new ways and devices to intercept may hinder the growth in the global cellular interception market. Nonetheless, the increasing demand for satellite communication is projected to boost the global cellular interception market in the upcoming years.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, "Cellular Interception Market (Technology - CDMA, GSM, 3G/4G/LTE, Satellite, Hybrid; Component - Hardware, Software; System Type - Strategic Interception System, Tactical Interception System; Application - Public Sector, Private Sector)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026."'

The global cellular interception market is segmented into:

Technology

CDMA

GSM

3G/4G/ LTE

Satellite

Hybrid

Component

Hardware

Software

System

Strategic Interception

Tactical Interception

Application

Public Sector

Private Sector

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Rest of MEA



GCC Countries

