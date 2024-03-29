Cellular IoT and Low-power Wide-area Network (LPWAN) Modules Adapts to 5G and Non-Terrestrial Innovations, 2023 Research Study with Forecasts to 2026

29 Mar, 2024, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellular IoT and Low-power Wide-area Network (LPWAN) Modules Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the global cellular and LPWAN module market in terms of module shipment, with the forecast period running from 2023 to 2026. The study also estimates total module shipment by type of technology and the cellular IoT and LPWAN share for 2022.
Leading IoT module manufacturers' innovative business models, industry convergence between cellular IoT and low-power wide-area network (LPWAN), and the emergence of innovative technologies, such as non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and 5G-based hardware, are strategic imperatives transforming the global cellular IoT and LPWAN module market.
New use-cases, such as healthcare, connected and autonomous cars, wearables, metaverse and immersive experiences, manufacturing, and smart mobility are gaining traction, resulting in the increasing demand for low-cost and low-power consumption IoT connectivity and modules.
While NB-IoT module shipment is higher in Asia-Pacific, with China concentrating the market with domestic companies, such as Quectel, Fibocom, and SUNSEA, LTE-M is growing rapidly in North America. In the western hemisphere, proprietary LPWAN, such as LoRaWAN and Sigfox, is gaining traction, while new protocols, including Amazon Sidewalk and Wi-SUN, are emerging slowly. Finally, 5G is anticipated to accelerate its expansion in 2024 with network rollouts, cost reductions, and the commercial launch of 5G RedCap.
Supply chains interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the supply of IoT chipsets and modules in 2020 and 2021, resulting in a device shortage and elevated costs. In 2022, the market started to recover, but it grew less than industry expectations. However, from 2022 to 2026, it is expected to improve with a 19.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
Growth opportunities include:
- 5G and LTE-M modules for wearables, healthcare, and remote monitoring
- LoRaWAN for smart metering (gas, water, and electricity)
- 5G for cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)
- NB-IoT and satellite connectivity for agribusinesses
- Sigfox for asset tracking and supply chain
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cellular IoT and LPWAN Modules Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions
- Segmentation by Type and Technology
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Vendor Landscape
- Manufacturers - Key Competitors
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Global IoT Module Shipment
- Global IoT Module Shipment Analysis
- Global IoT Module Shipment by Type
- Global IoT Module Shipment by Type Analysis
- Global IoT Module Shipment Share by Technology
- Global IoT Module Shipment Share by Technology Analysis
5. Company Profiles
- Quectel
- Fibocom
- Telit Cinterion
- Sunsea AIoT
- China Mobile IoT
- Semtech/Sierra Wireless
- u-blox
- Neoway Technology
- MeiG Smart Technology
- Sequans
