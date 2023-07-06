Cellular IoT Market to grow at a CAGR of 23% from 2022 to 2027|Growing applications in vehicle telematics and fleet management to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellular IoT market is set to grow by USD 8,073.13 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Implementation of cellular IoT modules in smart city infrastructure and building automation is a key factor driving market growth. The battery-powered devices can connect to the internet more efficiently than previous 2G and 3G technologies due to advancements in NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G. This provides various applications in smart cities, including smart parking, streetlights, smart street lighting, traffic sensing, waste management devices, and parking management devices. Furthermore, various pilot projects and public-private partnerships exist in North America and Eastern Europe. Hence, the increasing development of smart city infrastructure and building automation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.-Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cellular IoT Market

The report on the cellular IoT market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The cellular IoT market covers the following areas:

Cellular IoT Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Growing applications in vehicle telematics and fleet management are a major trend shaping the market.

The applications enhance performance and connectivity while optimizing asset utilization and are extensively utilized in-vehicle telematics.

Furthermore, IoT and telematics solutions are being implemented to monitor equipment and on-road assets efficiently in vehicles like cranes and excavators.

Telematics solution providers are adding cellular IoT into their product offerings, simplifying data collection and analysis for fleet managers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The increasing number of cyber-attacks is a major challenge hampering market growth.

Connectivity plays a key role in enabling cellular IoT functionality across numerous industries.

The increasing number of IoT devices connected to cellular networks is making it easier for cybercriminals to illegally take various information from cellular and IoT systems.

Cloud-based security is an important solution for ensuring the security of cellular IoT deployments.

For instance, surveillance or delivery drones rely on cloud-based IoT functionality and can process information independently but may transmit data to a cloud server.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Cellular IoT Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The cellular IoT market component (hardware and software), Type (3G, 2G, 4G, and others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

· The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hardware devices including sensors, actuators, gadgets, devices, and machines that are programmed for specific applications are getting popular and increasing in demand from various industries. These hardware devices provide real-time data from various devices and sensors. Furthermore, the high data transmission speed of 3G networks helps enterprises to use 3G connectivity M2M modules in various applications. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Offering

ETM Matteknik AB - The company offers cellular IoT solutions such as 5G and LTE M2 Wireless Modules.

The company offers cellular IoT solutions such as 5G and LTE M2 Wireless Modules. Celplan - The company offers cellular IoT solutions such as ETM ADB PLS63 W 2G, 3G, 4G OEM modules.

The company offers cellular IoT solutions such as ETM ADB PLS63 W 2G, 3G, 4G OEM modules. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - The company offers cellular IoT solutions such as BroadForward.

Cellular IoT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,073.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 22.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Thales, AT and T Inc., Celplan, ETM Matteknik AB, Fibocom Wireless Inc., floLIVE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Shield IoT, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., Telit IoT Platforms LLC, Texas Instruments Inc., u blox AG, UNISOC Shanghai Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

