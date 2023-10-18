Cellular IoT Semiconductors hit $5B in revenue
18 Oct, 2023, 08:41 ET
New Mobile Experts report breaks down C-IoT shipments and market share
CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts released its definitive ten-year forecast for Cellular IoT devices and semiconductors this week. Spanning 2G, 3G, LTE, and 5G devices, this report breaks down the nitty-gritty details of Cellular IoT semiconductors and integrated modules, with detailed analysis of usage by application, by region, and by technology, at the device level but also at the semiconductor component level.
The numbers of Cellular IoT devices continue to grow, and are starting to reach the hype of the mid-2010s in terms of the impact C-IoT has on the wider market. With more than $5B in semiconductor revenue, this market now has become large enough to grab the attention of big semiconductor and module vendors. The dynamics in the market are complex, with dependencies on the Private Wireless market and the Edge Computing market. The Mobile Experts team has tackled the entire ecosystem so that this report can provide a holistic and accurate view of the overall direction of new IoT applications.
At the same time, existing IoT applications are growing quickly and this report breaks down the market shares for the chaotic group of module and chip vendors. Consolidation in the market has created some stronger competitors and some clear leaders in China, but geopolitics can endanger the Chinese ability to support Cellular IoT globally, and the "ex-China" opportunity is becoming sizable.
"The maturity of 5G networks is allowing more of the Business-to-Business ecosystem to grow", commented Dan McNamara, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "Now that the fundamental telecom infrastructure has been established in many markets, we see investments in Cat-1 bis, LTE-M, RedCap, and other modules that are tailored for specific use cases. This strong growth should continue for many years."
The new 56-page report, Cellular IoT 2023, provides details on Cellular IoT covering more than 13 different cellular standards, from GSM through 5G URLLC. The 32 charts and diagrams provide clear insights into why the market is growing and what kinds of devices will be used for 12 different vertical market segments. A global ten-year forecast is included for a long-term view of the adoption for 5G IoT, including RedCap, 5G Broadband, and 5G URLLC.
Companies that buy this research will learn:
- The size of the Cellular IoT market;
- Future trends in C-IoT through 2033;
- The entry of NTN and satellite technologies into the C-IoT market;
- How the consolidation of market players will change the trajectory of investment; and
- Profiles of 40 companies participating in the Open RAN scramble.
Companies covered in this report:
Module Suppliers:
Airgain
Cavli Wireless
Cheerzing
Digi International
Fibocom
Gemalto
Gosuncn
Inseego
Lierda
MeiG
Neoway
Qorvo
Quectel
Renesas
Rinlink
Rolling Wireless
Sierra Wireless
Skyworks
Sunsea (SIMCom and Longsung)
Telit
Telit Cinterion
Thales Group
u-blox
WNC (Wistron Neweb)
Yuge
ZTE
Semiconductor Suppliers:
ARM
ASR
CEVA
Eigencomm
GCT Semiconductor
HiSilicon (Huawei)
Intel
Lierda
MediaTek
Nordic Semiconductor
Qualcomm
Sanechips
Sequans
Sony Semiconductor (Altair)
ST Microelectronics (Riot Micro)
Unisoc
Xinyi
Subscribers will receive:
- Full access to the 56-page Cellular IoT 2023 report;
- 32 comprehensive charts and figures to break down the market by region, technology, and application/use case;
- Detailed technical diagrams, cost data, and architectural analysis; and
- Access to the analysts behind the reports.
Companies covered in this report:
To learn more about this report, click here.
About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Forecasts routinely come in with "actual" data within 5-10% of forecasted data. Recent publications focus on Edge Computing, Industrial Private Cellular, RF Front Ends for Mobile Devices, Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations, RAN Revenue and CAPEX, Semiconductors for BBU/DU/CU, and more.
Contact:
Rachel Winningham
[email protected]
+1 (408) 374-0690
www.mobile-experts.net
SOURCE Mobile Experts Inc
Share this article