Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market size is to grow USD 50.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by Growing demand for enhanced M2M data communication - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market size by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and others), service (managed services and professional services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 50.39 billion, according to Technavio. The growing demand for enhanced M2M data communication is a key factor driving market growth. Businesses are growing more and more willing to recognize the value of data as a decision-making factor. A significantly increased M2M data communication provides several benefits, including the collection, transmission, and analysis of large amounts of information from connected devices. This data can provide useful information on different aspects of operations, with a view to helping businesses optimize processes, reduce interruptions, and make strategic decisions. Furthermore, in maintenance applications, faster transmission of diagnostic data is facilitated by improved M2M communication. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The high upfront cost of cellular M2M devices and services is a significant challenge restricting market growth. To install cellular M2M devices and services, there will be a significant investment in the beginning. The costs for the purchase of M2M equipment, sensors, communication modules, and integrating software and value-added services fall within this category. However, other communications technologies and solutions, such as low power wide area networks (LPWAN) or non-cellular M2M options, can offer lower upfront costs, encouraging businesses to look for effective connectivity solutions, thereby providing them with an attractive alternative. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.



The cellular m2m value-added services (VAS) market has been segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and others), service (managed services and professional services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. M2M technology is being adopted due to the increased integration of consumer electronics into the Internet of Things ecosystem. Consumers are looking for a connected device that offers convenience, automation, and real-time data sharing. Furthermore, the growing trend of smart homes where every household appliance and equipment is connected to a mobile phone or voice assistant allowing it to be remotely controlled has fueled demand for M2M-enabled consumer electronic devices. M2M connectivity improves user experience by enabling remote control, personalization, and device automation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



Key Companies in the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market:

Aeris Communications Inc., Amdocs Ltd., AT and T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Choice IoT Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Digi International Inc., eDevice S.A., KDDI Corp., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Orange SA, Rogers Communications Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonica SA, Telenor Group, Telit IoT Platforms LLC, Thales Group, United States Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc

Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 50.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeris Communications Inc., Amdocs Ltd., AT and T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Choice IoT Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Digi International Inc., eDevice S.A., KDDI Corp., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Orange SA, Rogers Communications Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonica SA, Telenor Group, Telit IoT Platforms LLC, Thales Group, United States Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix





