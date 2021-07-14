Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market|COVID-19 Impact and Analysis|Technavio

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market can now be gained through our report.

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Participants:

Aeris Communications Inc.

Aeris Communications Inc. offers reliable and flexible end-to-end CDMA and GSM M2M solutions for healthcare providers.

Amdocs Ltd.

Amdocs Ltd. offers M2M and cloud-based Connected Home solutions.

AT and T Inc.

AT and T Inc. offers AT and T M2X that includes real-time analytics, developer portal, and data security APIs among other services.

Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market is segmented as below:

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Transportation And Logistics



Healthcare



Others

Service

Managed Services



Professional Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market is driven by the declining cost of connectivity applications. In addition, the growth of the automotive industry by leveraging 5G technology is expected to trigger the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market toward witnessing a CAGR of 34.77% during the forecast period.

