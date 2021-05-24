Cellular MD: A Bio-Advanced Skincare Line Launches Nutritional Supplements

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned skin cancer surgeon and dermatologist, Dr. Ronald Moy, along with daughter and entrepreneur, Erin Moy, are proud to introduce Cellular MD's Sol and Nox Supplements, a new line of groundbreaking daytime and nighttime vitamins added to Cellular MD's roster of skin health products designed to optimize the body's natural repair process and address the health impacts of modern-day environmental stressors. Utilizing his 30+ years in the skincare industry and extensive personal research, Dr. Moy has harnessed the most effective and research-backed ingredients to create the Sol and Nox Supplements. These multivitamins are created to help consumers optimize their body's natural recovery cycles (circadian rhythms) that are disrupted from modern issues, such as pollution and blue light rays, to specifically aid in anti-aging, energy, and sleep.

"Cellular MD's Sol and Nox Supplements were formulated based on revolutionary medical studies to provide consumers with total body wellness solutions for modern-day problems that many traditional dermatologic services do not always address," said Dr. Ronald Moy. "We worked hard to combine clean, evidence-based nutrients at the precise doses and ratios to support healthy aging from within to help people lead healthier lives."

The Sol and Nox supplements are focused on enhancing the body's natural patterns of repair and recovery during the day and night using the right amounts of Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide). The Sol Supplements offer a jump start to support the body's natural cortisol release and repair mechanisms throughout the day with its dose of Vitamin B3 and offers extra sun protection with Polypodium Leuctomos Extract (a natural fern extract). The Nox Supplements' Vitamin B3 is supported by natural sleep aids, such as lemon balm extract, valerian root, and a small amount of melatonin to help support the timing of the body's circadian rhythm. Studies have shown that our body's natural production of melatonin is suppressed by daily ambient blue light exposure, which is why the Nox Supplements are important to help restore the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Tested at every stage of production, the Sol and Nox Supplements are ethically sourced and packaged in a clean environment utilizing pharmaceutical-grade equipment in accordance with FDA guidelines. All products are non-GMO, sugar-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, and contain no unnecessary fillers.

"When my father and I founded Cellular MD, our goal was to create real solutions to real problems, for everyone," said Erin Moy. "The Sol and Nox Supplements are essential in supporting the body's natural protection mechanisms and are scientific solutions for modern problems."

Cellular MD is led by a community of experts passionate about creating a more honest and open self-care dialogue for consumers. With the release of the Sol and Nox Supplements, the brand continues to solidify itself as a key pioneer in wellness. Available for $30.00 each, the supplements will set a new industry standard by making natural, doctor-designed multivitamins accessible to everyone. To learn more about Cellular MD and to purchase the Sol and Nox Supplements, please visit CellularMD.com .

About Cellular MD: A Bio-Advanced Skincare Line

Cellular MD: Bio-Advanced Skincare is founded by Dr. Ronald Moy, renowned skincare specialists, Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and American College, past president of the American Academy of Dermatology, and Vice President of the Skin Cancer Foundation, in collaboration with his daughter and entrepreneur, Erin Moy. By merging science and cutting-edge formulations, Cellular MD Bio-Advanced Skincare has created a clean line of skincare products and supplements that are innovative, effective, and driven by results of complete skin cell health. Cellular MD's revolutionary plant-based products are always cruelty, paraben, and dye-free. A brand with community and wellbeing at its core, Cellular MD donates 10% of the proceeds from the Daily Shield Lotion to Camp Sundown, a night camp for children with life-threatening sun sensitivity Xeroderma Pigmentosa, an inherited condition characterized by an extreme sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight.

Media Contact:

Fingerprint Communications

Jessica Meisels | [email protected]

(P) 310.276.7500

SOURCE Cellular MD