Cellular Technology Reunites Loved Ones After Devastating California Camp Fire

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been nearly a year since one of the deadliest and most destructive fires in modern history hit the United States. The California Camp Fire raged on for 17 days and covered almost 240 sq miles, causing people to flee their homes, and over 1,000 people went missing in the first week. Knowing traditional missing persons investigative techniques would take too long, the Butte County Sheriff's Office partnered with Hawk Analytics to pull cellular tower records from four major companies, resulting in over 1 million records that needed processing. This unconventional method would prove beneficial in reuniting victims with their families.

CEO & Founder of Hawk Analytics, Mike Melson, was personally connected to the disaster. His parents, who lived in Paradise, CA, the hardest-hit community, called to tell him they got out of the fire's path and were safe. Shocked about the news of the fire and grateful for this family's safety, he knew others were not so lucky, so he immediately got involved in helping. Mike said, "Hawk Analytics has always been about 'doing the right thing,' and we're always willing to help and make a difference."

Investigators from Butte County Sheriff's Office and Hawk Analytics wasted no time getting started finding missing people. Their goal was to find cellular phone numbers of the missing people, find anyone they had communicated with during the fire, and confirm they had gotten out of the fire area safely. Getting this information was a monumental task in coordination with various cellphone companies, and little by little, the information started to pay off.

Using CellHawk, software designed by Hawk Analytics to interpret cellular records, and utilizing special techniques used by both partners, over 3,000 missing people were located and reunited with their loved ones thanks to the Butte County Sheriff's Office and a little help from Hawk Analytics.

Hawk Analytics develops software that Maps, Connects & Uncovers Trends in Mobile Device Data. The company was founded by a cellphone industry veteran with over a decade of experience analyzing cellphone records for law enforcement. Hawk Analytic's flagship product, CellHawk, combines that cellphone industry experience with an understanding of an investigators' needs. The result is an easy-to-use system for rapidly mapping, analyzing, and presenting historical cell phone call detail records (CDRs). CellHawk is currently in use by agencies throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.hawkanalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Hawk Analytics

Mike Melson, Founder & CEO

mike@hawkanalytics.com

(469) 373-4295

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12795580

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Hawk Analytics

Related Links

http://www.hawkanalytics.com

