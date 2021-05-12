CELLULARONE® Launches Emergency Mobile Broadband Data Plans with Unlimited Data and Smartphone Tethering to help Struggling Households Stay Connected with Free Wireless Internet

SHOW LOW, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular One is proud to announce that today it has launched its Emergency Broadband Data Plans. These new mobile data plans are intended to help households afford internet service during the pandemic and include unlimited mobile data with the ability to utilize a smartphone as a personal or household WiFi hotspot to connect compatible devices such as tablets or computers.

"The impacts of the COVID pandemic have made strong, reliable internet access more important than ever. For those living and working in rural and tribal communities in the Southwest oftentimes the only internet option is mobile data," said Judd Hinkle, CEO of Cellular One. "That's why our team has worked hard to create unlimited, easy-to-use emergency data plans for those struggling to afford sufficient mobile data for internet access."

Cellular One has built one of the largest LTE networks, covering 60,000 square miles in the Four Corners region, and provides more coverage than any other carrier on many tribal lands in the Southwest. Its mobile voice, text and data plans— which include Lifeline options— help individuals, families, organizations, and public safety officials stay connected while also increasing access to news, telehealth resources, online education, e-commerce and more.

"Our customers know they can count on us. For over 25 years we have worked hard— always increasing coverage for rural and tribal communities and offering nationwide plans and products that are affordable. Our new Emergency Broadband Data Plans demonstrate our continuing commitment to maximizing connectivity and quality of life for our customers," said Hinkle.

Those who are interested in receiving access to free or low cost mobile data through the FCC's federally-subsidized Emergency Broadband Benefit Program can check to see if they are eligible by visiting a Cellular One store. Current Cellular One Lifeline customers can simply call Customer Care at 1-800-730-2351, or apply online at mycellularone.com/emergency-broadband-data/ . Taking action now to check eligibility and complete the application can expedite access to more mobile data during this limited time program.

For more than 25 years, Cellular One has been a leading regional provider of mobile technology and wireless communications service for underserved tribal lands and rural communities in the American Southwest. The company operates a network of more than 230 cell sites, covering 60,000 square miles and has almost 200 employees, many of whom are Native American. For more information, please visit mycellularone.com

