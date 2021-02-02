CELLULARONE® Selected by New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission to Help Increase Wireless Broadband Access for Rural Residents, Public Safety, Schools, and Businesses

SHOW LOW, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith Bagley, Inc. (SBI), the Northern Arizona company that owns Cellular One and Sunstate Technology Group, is proud to announce that it has been awarded 13 new projects– covering 23 site locations– from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) to advance wireless broadband coverage in rural areas where it's currently challenging to access broadband data. This marks the third year in a row that the carrier has been awarded broadband projects from New Mexico's PRC.

"For more than 25 years it has been our mission to bring wireless communications to underserved communities throughout the Southwest. There's no question that broadband data brings with it so many advantages. We are pleased to work arm in arm with the New Mexico PRC to make steady progress year after year," said Judd Hinkle, CEO of Cellular One (SBI).

"Reliable technology lends strength to our healthcare, public safety, and educational systems—as well as supporting the overall functionality of our business community and economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that coverage is more important than ever."

The New Mexico Broadband Program, which is managed by the telecommunications bureau of the New Mexico PRC, was officially formed in 2017. In fact, Cellular One's Chief Legal Officer Timothy Shaffery, who was recently named a finalist for Arizona Business Magazine's 2021 Corporate Counselor Awards, served for over 2 years as one of the industry experts assisting the PRC with the conception of the broadband fund and its objectives.

In October of 2020 Cellular One was awarded 13 projects by the PRC for 2021. The scope covers 23 sites, including build out of 5 new towers and LTE upgrades to 18 cellular sites. The carrier is also completing work on sites scheduled for 2020 that were delayed due to the pandemic, including new towers at Mariano Lake, Pinedale, Bisti, and Fence Lake. In fact, the new Fence Lake tower, which goes live this month, will bring significantly increased LTE broadband coverage to areas just south of Gallup and Zuni tribal lands.

About Cellular One

For more than 25 years, Cellular One has been a leading regional provider of mobile technology and wireless communications service for underserved tribal lands and rural communities in the American Southwest. The company operates a network of more than 230 cell sites, covering 60,000 square miles and has almost 200 employees, many of whom are Native American. For more information, please visit cellularoneonline.com.

SOURCE Cellular One

Related Links

http://www.cellularoneonline.com

