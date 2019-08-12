Cellulite Treatment Market Projected to Reach $1,438.5 Billion by 2026

PALM BEACH, Florida, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellulite has been the bane of many women (and men too) for years, but the market is expected to rise significantly through 2026, industry reports project. One report said that the global cellulite treatment market size was valued at USD $273.94 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% through 2026. Another report added that the global cellulite treatment market was valued at around US$ 619.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US $1,438.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026.The second report opined on the reasons for the projected rise, saying that: "Increasing geriatric population, expanded applications of esthetic devices, rising disposable income, introduction of technological developed products, and decreasing social taboos boosting the acceptance of esthetic procedures are some factors that are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period." It also added: "According to the data published by WHO, in 2016 more than 340 million children and adolescents were either overweight or obese and nearly 650 million adults were obese. Furthermore, cellulite also affects an individual's psychological, behavioral, and psychiatric characteristics, thereby, anticipated to increase the market growth. Active Healthcare companies in the markets this week include: Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY), Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD).

The second report summed up the growth geography as follows: "In terms of region, North America accounts for a leading share of the global cellulite treatment market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. Dominance of North America in the global cellulite treatment market can be attributed to the high disposable income of people, concentration of global market players, well-developed health care infrastructure, and high awareness about latest medical development in the region. Moreover, strong research and development activities in the region promoting the development of new therapies have contributed to the significant market share held by the region in the global cellulite treatment."

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) BREAKING NEWS: Soliton, a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced that the company has initiated patient recruitment for its upcoming pivotal cellulite trial across all four trial sites. The Company is seeking approximately 60 patients to enroll in the trial. Each trial site is responsible for reviewing pospective patients to determine if enrollment criteria is met by the individual.

Dr. Chris Capelli, President, CEO and co-founder of Soliton, commented, "Patient recruitment is now active in Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Scottsdale." He continued, "We anticipate enrolling our targeted patient population quickly and moving rapidly towards patient treatment in these four trial sites. We look forward to the tabulation of the treatment results and the potential for a dramatic advance in the treatment of cellulite."

Cellulite affects up to 90% of women and over a billion dollars per year is spent on treatment in the U.S. Results from our initial proof of concept clinical trial suggest the potential for a new approach to treating cellulite. In the proof of concept trial, the Soliton Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device was applied to the surface of the patients' skin for a single 20-minute, non-invasive treatment. The treatments required no anesthesia, caused no bruising, swelling or infection, and were evaluated by the trial participants as a "0" on a pain scale of 0-10 in 97% of the treatments. None of the patients experienced any post-treatment downtime. The Soliton device used in this trial has not been reviewed or cleared by the FDA for marketing and, accordingly, none of the information in this press release is intended to promote the sale or use of the device. The device is investigational and is not available for sale in the United States. Read this and more news for SOLY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-soly/

Recent financial reportings in the healthcare, biotech industries of:

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, recently reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $93.6 million, a 3% decrease compared to $96.1 million during the prior year period. U.S. revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $78.1 million, a 2% decrease compared to $79.9 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in U.S. revenue was primarily driven by the impact of customer destocking associated with the Company's previously announced decision to alter its practice regarding certain high-volume product orders. International revenue was $15.5 million compared to $16.2 million in the prior year period. This represents a 4% decrease on an as-reported basis and a 2% increase on a constant currency basis.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, recently announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are for the second quarter 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Product revenue, net consists entirely of sales revenue from NERLYNX®, Puma's first commercial product. Net NERLYNX revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $53.8 million, compared to net NERLYNX revenue of $50.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net NERLYNX revenue in the first six months of 2019 was $99.4 million, compared to net NERLYNX revenue of $86.8 million in the first six months of 2018.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) recently announced recent highlights and developments as well as financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"OMIDRIA revenues continue to set new quarterly records as our customer base continues to broaden throughout all channels and our per-account capture of cataract procedures grows," said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., Omeros' chairman and chief executive officer. "Indications are that sales will continue to grow, helped in part by our new permanent J-code, broadening Med Advantage and commercial payer reimbursement, and additional strong clinical data that we believe places OMIDRIA squarely within CMS' criteria for separate payment. As OMIDRIA ramps toward fully funding our pipeline, our assets increasingly declare their value – narsoplimab is moving toward anticipated approval and launch, OMS527 for addiction has successfully completed the Phase 1 clinical trial, OMS906 targeting the alternative complement pathway and our follow-on MASP-2 inhibitors are slated to enter the clinic beginning next year, and GPR174 inhibition appears to play a key role in cancer immunotherapy. Each of these unique and cutting-edge programs is focused on significantly improving – or saving – patients' lives."

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) recently reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided a business update.



"We are pleased to report a solid quarter that came in ahead of our expectations and believe the next few quarters will be transformative," said Robert G. Finizio, Chief Executive Officer of TherapeuticsMD. "As we move into the second half of the year, we plan to conduct pre-launch activities for ANNOVERATM and continue to expand market access for our menopause portfolio. We expect IMVEXXY and BIJUVA® to have extensive coverage for commercially insured lives by the end of the year. We are pursuing preferred status for IMVEXXY on Medicare Part D plans and expect coverage decisions by the fourth quarter, which is significant given the higher proportion of IMVEXXY Medicare Part D business."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Soliton, Inc. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com