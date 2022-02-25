Cellulose Acetate Market to Grow by USD 1.07 billion |Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Feb 25, 2022, 05:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulose acetate market is set to grow by USD 1.07 billion between 2020 and 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76%, according to Technavio's estimates.

Technavio has categorized the global cellulose acetate market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market. This report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. This will determine the levels of growth of the cellulose acetate market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about market landscape. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By type, the market has been segmented into fiber and plastics. The fiber segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy availability, low cost, and wide acceptability of cellulose acetate among end-user industries.

By application, the market has been segmented into filtration, electronics, textile and consumer goods, packaging, and others.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the highest market growth share during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The cellulose acetate market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growth of the textile industry in APAC is driving the cellulose acetate market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies may impede market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, the cellulose acetate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Borregaard ASA - The company offers cellulose acetate for various applications, including acetate filters, yarn, film, and plastics.
  • Celanese Corp. - The company offers cellulose acetate flake, tow, and film.
  • Daicel Corp. - The company offers cellulose acetate under the brands, Cafblo and Bellocea.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cellulose acetate market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cellulose acetate market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cellulose acetate market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulose acetate market vendors

Related Reports:
Isoamyl Acetate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cellulose Acetate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.07 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.23

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Russian Federation, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Find additional highlights of the market. Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 01: Parent market

               2.2: Market Characteristics

                            Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for diversified chemicals

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6 Support activities

                              2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 05: Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2020 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                              Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application                       

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Filtration
  • Electronics
  • Textile and consumer goods
  • Packaging
  • Others

                              Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Application             

                              Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

               5.3 Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025      

                              Exhibit 17: Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 18: Filtration - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

                              Exhibit 19: Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 20: Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.5 Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                              Exhibit 21: Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 22: Textile and consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.6 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025    

                              Exhibit 23: Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 24: Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                              Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              5.7.1 Water treatment

                              5.7.2 Medical and personal care

                              5.7.3 Print lamination

                              5.7.4 Sporting goods and toys

                              Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.8 Market opportunity by Application              

                              Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type                    

               6.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Fiber
  • Plastics

                              Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

               6.2 Comparison by Type          

                              Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

               6.3 Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                              Exhibit 30: Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 31: Fiber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               6.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                              Exhibit 32: Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 33: Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               6.5 Market opportunity by Type          

                              Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape                        

               7.1 Customer landscape          

                              Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape                    

               8.1 Geographic segmentation

                              Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

               8.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

               8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                              Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                              Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                              Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025              

                              Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                              Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               8.8 Key leading countries        

                              Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

               8.9 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               9.1 Market drivers      

                              9.1.1 Growth of textile industry in APAC

                              9.1.2 Increase in demand for glass fibers from developing countries

                              9.1.3 Rise in demand for cellulose acetate for cigarette filter production

               9.2 Market challenges              

                              9.2.1 Stringent regulations and policies

                              9.2.2 Growth in awareness about health risks associated with cigarettes

                              9.2.3 Increase in raw material prices

                              Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

               9.3 Market trends      

                              9.3.1 Product development of acetate filter tow

                              9.3.2 Innovation and product development in the cigarettes industry

                              9.3.3 Growing demand for cellulose acetate for additive manufacturing

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               10.1   Competitive scenario     

               10.2   Vendor landscape           

                              Exhibit 51: Vendor Landscape

               10.3   Landscape disruption     

                              Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

               10.4   Industry risks     

                              Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11.   Vendor Analysis                             

               11.1   Vendors covered             

                              Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors   

                              Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

               11.3 Borregaard ASA 

                              Exhibit 56: Borregaard ASA - Overview

                              Exhibit 57: Borregaard ASA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 58: Borregaard ASA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 59: Borregaard ASA - Segment focus

               11.4 Celanese Corp.   

                              Exhibit 60: Celanese Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 61: Celanese Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 62: Celanese Corp.-Key news

                              Exhibit 63: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 64: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

               11.5 Daicel Corp.        

                              Exhibit 65: Daicel Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 66: Daicel Corp. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 67: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings

               11.6 Eastman Chemical Co.    

                              Exhibit 68: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 69: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 70: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news

                              Exhibit 71: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 72: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

               11.7 Merck and Co. Inc.           

                              Exhibit 73: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 74: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 75: Merck and Co. Inc. – Key news

                              Exhibit 76: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 77: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

               11.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.         

                              Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. – Key news

                              Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

               11.9 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.             

                              Exhibit 83: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 84: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 85: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. – Key news

                              Exhibit 86: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 87: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Segment focus

               11.10 Rotuba Extruders           

                              Exhibit 88: Rotuba Extruders - Overview

                              Exhibit 89: Rotuba Extruders - Product and service

                              Exhibit 90: Rotuba Extruders - Key offerings

               11.11 Sappi Ltd.          

                              Exhibit 91: Sappi Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 92: Sappi Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 93: Sappi Ltd. – Key news

                              Exhibit 94: Sappi Ltd. - Key offerings

               11.12 Solvay SA           

                              Exhibit 95: Solvay SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 96: Solvay SA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 97: Solvay SA – Key news

                              Exhibit 98: Solvay SA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 99: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12. Appendix                           

               12.1 Scope of the report         

                              12.1.1 Market definition

                              12.1.2 Objectives

                              12.1.3 Notes and caveats

               12.2 Currency conversion rates

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Sea Skimmer Missile Market to Grow by USD 922.56 million | Demand ...

CO2 Market Size to grow by USD 113.99 million | 35% of the growth ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics