Cellulose Acetate Market to Grow by USD 1.07 billion |Technavio

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By type, the market has been segmented into fiber and plastics. The fiber segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy availability, low cost, and wide acceptability of cellulose acetate among end-user industries.

By application, the market has been segmented into filtration, electronics, textile and consumer goods, packaging, and others.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the highest market growth share during the forecast period.

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The cellulose acetate market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growth of the textile industry in APAC is driving the cellulose acetate market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies may impede market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, the cellulose acetate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Borregaard ASA - The company offers cellulose acetate for various applications, including acetate filters, yarn, film, and plastics.

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cellulose acetate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cellulose acetate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cellulose acetate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulose acetate market vendors

Cellulose Acetate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.07 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Russian Federation, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for diversified chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Filtration

Electronics

Textile and consumer goods

Packaging

Others

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Filtration - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Textile and consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.7.1 Water treatment

5.7.2 Medical and personal care

5.7.3 Print lamination

5.7.4 Sporting goods and toys

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Fiber

Plastics

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Fiber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growth of textile industry in APAC

9.1.2 Increase in demand for glass fibers from developing countries

9.1.3 Rise in demand for cellulose acetate for cigarette filter production

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Stringent regulations and policies

9.2.2 Growth in awareness about health risks associated with cigarettes

9.2.3 Increase in raw material prices

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Product development of acetate filter tow

9.3.2 Innovation and product development in the cigarettes industry

9.3.3 Growing demand for cellulose acetate for additive manufacturing

9. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Borregaard ASA

Exhibit 56: Borregaard ASA - Overview

Exhibit 57: Borregaard ASA - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Borregaard ASA - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Borregaard ASA - Segment focus

11.4 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 60: Celanese Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Celanese Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Celanese Corp.-Key news

Exhibit 63: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Daicel Corp.

Exhibit 65: Daicel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Daicel Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 68: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news

Exhibit 71: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 73: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Merck and Co. Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 76: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Exhibit 83: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 86: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Rotuba Extruders

Exhibit 88: Rotuba Extruders - Overview

Exhibit 89: Rotuba Extruders - Product and service

Exhibit 90: Rotuba Extruders - Key offerings

11.11 Sappi Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Sappi Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 92: Sappi Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 93: Sappi Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 94: Sappi Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Solvay SA

Exhibit 95: Solvay SA - Overview

Exhibit 96: Solvay SA - Business segments

Exhibit 97: Solvay SA – Key news

Exhibit 98: Solvay SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 99: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates

