Cellulose Derivatives Market to grow by USD 2.69Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by End-User and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulose derivatives market size is projected to grow by USD 2.69 billion, at an accelerating CAGR of 5.57% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing end-use applications, increasing use of carboxymethyl cellulose in the mini floatation process, and growth of the textile industry in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. Request Free Sample Report.

Cellulose Derivatives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cellulose Derivatives Market 2022-2026

End-user

Construction



The construction industry will significantly increase its market share of cellulose derivatives. Comparing it to other categories like food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, the construction segment in the global cellulose derivatives market is anticipated to experience considerable revenue growth over the forecast period. This is the result of the expanding residential, commercial, and industrial construction activity worldwide.



Food And Beverages



Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 50% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for cellulose derivatives are China , South Korea , and Japan. Over the projection period, the cellulose derivatives market in APAC will expand due to the growing awareness of the wide range of uses for cellulose derivatives, including veterinary feeds, wood, paper, fibers, clothing, cosmetics, and medicines.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Cellulose Derivatives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cellulose derivatives market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Birla Cellulose, Cerdia International GmbH, Colorcon Inc., Daicel Corp., DKS Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., FENCHEM, J M Huber Corp., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co KG, Lamberti Spa, LOTTE Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Haishen New Material Co. Ltd., and Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lamberti Spa: The company offers cellulose derivatives such as bermocoll cellulose derivatives.

The company offers cellulose derivatives such as bermocoll cellulose derivatives. LOTTE Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.: The company offers cellulose derivatives such as culminal and benefit methylcellulose derivatives.

The company offers cellulose derivatives such as culminal and benefit methylcellulose derivatives. Shandong Head Co. Ltd.: The company offers cellulose derivatives such as cellulose acetate.

The company offers cellulose derivatives such as cellulose acetate. Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.: The company offers cellulose derivatives such as sodium carboxymethyl cellulose.

The company offers cellulose derivatives such as sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. Zhejiang Haishen New Material Co. Ltd.: The company offers cellulose derivatives such as cellulose gum.

The report also covers the following areas:

The rising number of end-use applications is one of the main reasons propelling expansion in the cellulose derivatives market. The use of cellulose derivatives in food, construction, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, personal care, and other end-use industries has contributed to the market's rapid expansion. These ethers are primarily used for stabilizing, binding, water retention, film foaming, emulsion, and thickening in the construction, cement, textile, detergent, coatings, papermaking, electronic component, chemical, and petroleum industries. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies may affect the market's growth.

Cellulose Derivatives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist cellulose derivatives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cellulose derivatives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cellulose derivatives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulose derivatives market vendors

Cellulose Derivatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Birla Cellulose, Cerdia International GmbH, Colorcon Inc., Daicel Corp., DKS Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., FENCHEM, J M Huber Corp., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co KG, Lamberti Spa, LOTTE Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Sappi Ltd., SE Tylose GmbH and Co. KG, Shandong Head Co. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Haishen New Material Co. Ltd., and Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

