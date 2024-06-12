Cellulose Fiber Market size is set to grow by USD 17.62 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand from textile industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cellulose fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.62 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during the forecast period. Growing demand from textile industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing preference for cellulose fiber over petrochemical fibers. However, stringent regulations related to cellulose fiber products poses a challenge. Key market players include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd., CFF GmbH and Co. KG, Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., International Paper Co., Ioncell Oy, JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG, Kelheim Fibers GmbH, Lenzing AG, Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials, RGE Pte Ltd., Sappi Ltd., and TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2021 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Apparel, Industrial, Hygiene, and Others), Type (Synthetic and Natural), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd., CFF GmbH and Co. KG, Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., International Paper Co., Ioncell Oy, JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG, Kelheim Fibers GmbH, Lenzing AG, Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials, RGE Pte Ltd., Sappi Ltd., and TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The textile industry's shift towards sustainability drives the growth of the cellulose fiber market. Petroleum-derived fibers, such as polyester, acrylic, nylon, and spandex, are non-biodegradable and contribute to environmental concerns. In contrast, cellulose fibers, derived from natural sources, offer benefits like moisture absorption, thermal regulation, and a smooth appearance. Hypoallergenic and gentle on sensitive skin, cellulose fibers are preferred over petrochemical fibers.

Sustainable cellulose sources, like bacterial nanocellulose, are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature, fueling market expansion during the forecast period.

The Cellulose Fiber market is currently experiencing significant growth, with numerous applications in various industries. These include Cellulose Nanofibers (CNFs) and Cellulose Microfibers (CMFs) in the Composites industry for lightweight and strong materials. Cellulose Fibers are also used in the Paper industry for making biodegradable and recyclable products. Upcoming trends include the use of Cellulose Fibers in Biodegradable Plastics, Biomedical Applications, and as a Sorbent Material.

The Use of Cellulose Fibers in the Construction industry for insulation and as a reinforcing material is also on the rise. The Cellulose Fiber market is expected to continue growing due to its eco-friendly and sustainable properties.

Market Challenges

The global cellulose fiber market faces strict regulations from organizations like the EPA and REACH, which impact international trade. Compliance with these rules, including those related to biodegradability and hazardous chemicals, increases production costs. The FDA also enforces regulations under CFR 21 Part 175. Stringent norms for cellulose acetate, particularly in food packaging, may hinder market growth. These regulations ensure sustainability and protect the environment, but they present challenges for manufacturers.

The Cellulose Fiber market faces several challenges. Production processes require large amounts of water and energy, leading to sustainability concerns. The industry also grapples with inconsistent raw material quality and availability.

Additionally, competition from synthetic fibers and price volatility pose significant challenges. Technological advancements, such as improved processing methods and biodegradable additives, offer potential solutions. Collaboration between industry players and governments to address environmental concerns and invest in research and development can also help overcome these challenges.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Apparel

1.2 Industrial

1.3 Hygiene

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Synthetic

2.2 Natural Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Apparel- Cellulose fibers, derived from natural sources like cotton, hemp, and linen, as well as manufactured materials such as Viscose, rayon, Tencel, lyocell, and model, are increasingly used in the textile industry due to their unique properties. These fibers absorb moisture effectively, making clothes smoother, softer, and better at regulating body temperature.

They also inhibit bacterial growth, reducing bad odors. Sustainability is a key focus in the textile industry, and cellulose fibers' strength and eco-friendliness make them an attractive alternative. Innovations like nanocellulose, extracted from algae, fungi, invertebrates, and bacteria, offer a sustainable alternative to plant-based cellulose materials, further boosting the market's growth.

Research Analysis

The Cellulose Fiber Market encompasses both natural and synthetic fibers derived from various sources, including plants and petrochemicals. Natural fibers, such as those obtained from wood pulp, are further categorized into Viscose and Rayon. Synthetic fibers, on the other hand, are produced using process technologies like esters derived from leaves, wood, barks, and other plant-based materials.

The market for papermaking fibers, including cellulose, is significant, with applications in filtration and papermaking industries. Bacterial cellulose material is an emerging trend in the market. Agricultural practices play a crucial role in the production of natural fibers like Cotton, Jute, Flax, and Hemp. The demand for powdered cellulose in various industries is also driving market growth. The market for natural and artificial fibers continues to evolve, offering opportunities for innovation and growth in the material industry.

Market Research Overview

The Cellulose Fiber Market encompasses the production and supply of cellulose fibers derived from various plant sources. These fibers are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature and versatile applications. The key drivers for the market include increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable materials in various industries such as textiles, paper, and composites. The process of converting cellulose into fibers involves several steps including pulping, bleaching, and refining.

The resulting fibers exhibit excellent properties such as high tensile strength, low moisture absorption, and good thermal insulation. Applications of cellulose fibers include filtration, insulation, and reinforcement in various industries. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing awareness and demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

